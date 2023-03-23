NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Virtual Reality In Healthcare Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Virtual Reality In Healthcare market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

XR Health (United States), Google (United States), Microsoft (United States), Firsthand Technology (United States), Augmedix(United States), oculus VR (United States), CAE Healthcare (United States), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (United States), Medtronic, Inc. (United States).



Scope of the Report of Virtual Reality In Healthcare:

Virtual Reality (VR) is the use of computer technology to create a simulated environment. Virtual reality (VR) is being used as a powerful diagnostic method to assist doctors and clinicians in making correct diagnoses. This is achieved in conjunction with other procedures, such as MRI/CT scans, which removes the need for any invasive techniques, allowing the patient to have a pain-free experience. Residents are being trained, surgeons are preparing upcoming operations, and patients are being educated using the virtual reality system. In the operating room, it also assists surgeons by directing them in three-dimensional space. Virtual reality in surgery has been around for a while and has gained a lot of traction in the medical field. Other applications include Physical Fitness and Therapy, Pain Management, dentistry etc. The rise in incidences of neurological disorders, increased demand for advanced diagnostic tools, and increased understanding of the advantages of virtual reality technology are the major factors driving the global virtual reality in healthcare industry.



Opportunities:

Rise in Use of VR in Dentistry and cancer Therapies



Market Trends:

Increased Use of Virtual Reality in Medical Fitness Management



Challenges:

Lack of Expertise Among Medical Practitioners to Adopt New Technologies



Market Drivers:

Increasing Penetration of Connected Devices in the Healthcare Sector

Rise in Incidences of Neurological Disorders



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (VR Semiconductor Components, VR Devices, VR Sensors, Others), Application (Rehabilitation and therapy procedures, Surgery, Visualization, Education and training, Others), Technology (Head-Mounted, Gesture-Tracking, Projector & Display Walls), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Surgical Centers, Research Organizations and Pharma Companies, Research and Diagnostics Laboratories, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



