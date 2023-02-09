NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Virtual Reality In Healthcare Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Virtual Reality In Healthcare market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors. Some of the Major Key Players in This Report are XR Health (United States), Google (United States), Microsoft (United States), Firsthand Technology (United States), Augmedix(United States), oculus VR (United States), CAE Healthcare (United States), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (United States), Medtronic, Inc. (United States).



Definition: Virtual Reality (VR) is the use of computer technology to create a simulated environment. Virtual reality (VR) is being used as a powerful diagnostic method to assist doctors and clinicians in making correct diagnoses. This is achieved in conjunction with other procedures, such as MRI/CT scans, which removes the need for any invasive techniques, allowing the patient to have a pain-free experience. Residents are being trained, surgeons are preparing upcoming operations, and patients are being educated using the virtual reality system. In the operating room, it also assists surgeons by directing them in three-dimensional space. Virtual reality in surgery has been around for a while and has gained a lot of traction in the medical field. Other applications include Physical Fitness and Therapy, Pain Management, dentistry etc. The rise in incidences of neurological disorders, increased demand for advanced diagnostic tools, and increased understanding of the advantages of virtual reality technology are the major factors driving the global virtual reality in healthcare industry.



Market Opportunities:

Rise in Use of VR in Dentistry and cancer Therapies



Market Trends:

Increased Use of Virtual Reality in Medical Fitness Management



Market Drivers:

Increasing Penetration of Connected Devices in the Healthcare Sector

Rise in Incidences of Neurological Disorders



The Global Virtual Reality In Healthcare Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (VR Semiconductor Components, VR Devices, VR Sensors, Others), Application (Rehabilitation and therapy procedures, Surgery, Visualization, Education and training, Others), Technology (Head-Mounted, Gesture-Tracking, Projector & Display Walls), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Surgical Centers, Research Organizations and Pharma Companies, Research and Diagnostics Laboratories, Others)



Global Virtual Reality In Healthcare market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



