Virtual Reality in the Oil & Gas Sector to Transform Training of Oilfield Personnel – GlobalData Plc

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2022 -- The latest publication by GlobalData Plc titled Virtual Reality (VR) in Oil and Gas – Thematic Research predicts virtual reality to play a significant role in transforming the training and development of oilfield personnel. Large oil and gas companies including Saudi Aramco, Equinor, and Shell are using VR to simulate the physical environment in training rooms. In addition, trainees are given VR headsets delivering an immersive experience of a facility be it an offshore production platform, a gas processing plant, or a refinery.



View Report Outlook: https://www.globaldata.com/store/report/vr-oil-and-gas-theme-analysis/



Virtual reality has also become mainstream in the oil and gas sector post-pandemic as COVID-19 has triggered companies to adopt remote working. The shift is expected to persist even though most employees have now returned to offices. This is anticipated to accelerate the development of rugged, industry-specific VR devices and software platforms to support VR adoption. By allowing oil and gas engineers to virtually explore production facilities, VR will help in extracting the maximum value from digital twins. Companies such as Shell are creating a digital twin of its integrated refinery in Singapore to facilitate remote monitoring and improve operational efficiency and safety.



For more market dynamics, Download Sample PDF at: https://www.globaldata.com/store/talk-to-us/?report=1577104



Virtual Reality (VR) in Oil and Gas Trends



The main trends shaping the VR theme over the next 12 to 24 months are highlighted in this report. The trends are classified into five categories: oil and gas trends, technology trends, macroeconomic trends, regulatory trends, and media trends.



Oil and gas trends

- Simplifying workflows with VR simulation

- Accelerating the adoption of digital twins

- Visualization of subsea and subsurface topography

- Conducting immersive training programs

- Remote surveying and verification of assets

- Supporting product development and sales



Technology trends

- Metaverse

- Artificial intelligence (AI)

- Cloud

- 5G

- The future of work



Macroeconomic trends

- COVID-19

- Enterprise adoption

- The search for a killer app



Regulatory trends

- Data privacy

- Legal challenges



Media trends

- Gaming

- VR advertising

- Films



For additional insights on each contributing trend, Request for Sample PDF at: https://www.globaldata.com/store/talk-to-us/?report=1577104



VR Market Segments



The report classifies the VR market by key segments including –



By End-user

- Enterprise VR

- Consumer VR



By Platform

- VR hardware

- VR software



Get a Sample PDF at: https://www.globaldata.com/store/talk-to-us/?report=1577104



VR value chain insights



Semiconductors

- CPUs

- GPUs

- VPUs

- Image processors

- Communication chips

- Micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS)

- Memory chips



Components

- Motion tracking

- Batteries

- Displays

- Cameras & 3D lenses

- Audio components

- Machine vision



Headsets

- Console-tethered

- PC-tethered

- Smartphone-tethered

- Untethered



Platforms

- APIs & SDKs

- VR engines - games

- VR engines – enterprises

- Artificial intelligence (AI)

- Content delivery networks

- Application delivery networks



Software

- Engineering apps

- Healthcare apps

- Ecommerce apps

- Social apps

- Military apps

- Video games

- Films



Get Detailed Insights on Each Value Chain Component at: https://www.globaldata.com/store/talk-to-us/?report=1577104



Top VR companies in Oil and Gas Sector



GlobalData highlights companies that are making their mark with the VR theme.



Oil and gas companies

- BP Plc

- Chevron

- ConocoPhillips

- Equinor

- ExxonMobil

- Gazprom

- Shell

- Saudi Aramco

- Sinopec



Technology companies

- ByteDance

- DPVR

- Meta

- HTC

- Microsoft

- Qualcomm

- Sony

- Unity

- Valve

- Walt Disney



Want to know the product offerings of each vendor, Get Sample Report Now at: https://www.globaldata.com/store/talk-to-us/?report=1577104



About GlobalData

GlobalData is a leading data, analytics, and insights provider in the world's largest industries. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our mission is to help our clientele ranging from professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. Continuously enriching 50+ terabytes of unique data and leveraging the collective expertise of over 2,000 in-house industry analysts, data scientists, and journalists, as well as a global community of industry professionals, we aim to provide decision-makers with timely, actionable insights.



Media Contacts

Mark Jephcott

Head of PR EMEA

mark.jephcott@globaldata.com

cc: pr@globaldata.com

+44 (0)207 936 6400