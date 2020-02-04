Virtual Reality Market Will Generate Record Revenue by 2025 : Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Microsoft Corporation

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global Virtual Reality Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Virtual Reality Forecast till 2025*. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Sony Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Alphabet Inc. (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), HTC (Taiwan), Oculus VR (United States), Eon Reality (United States), Vuzix (United States), CyberGlove Systems (United States), Leap Motion (United States), Sensics (United States) and Sixense Enterprises (United States).



Virtual reality (VR) is refers to communicating computer-generated experience taking place within a simulated environment. It indicates a complete involvement experience that shuts out the physical world. It is most prominently incorporated auditory as well as visual feedback. Also, it allows sensory feedback like haptic. VR has become a crucial technique for treating post-traumatic stress.



Market Drivers

- Proliferation of Virtual Reality in Entertainment and Gaming Sector

- Upsurging Digitalization and 'IT Infrastructure' across the Globe



Market Trend

- Highly Enhanced Augmented Reality as well as Virtual Reality Solutions with Artificial Intelligence

- Introduction to Machine Learning Enabled VRs



Restraints

- Growing Health Concerns with respect Lack of Physical Movement

- Comparatively Expensive Product with Delicate Uses



Opportunities

- Growing Adoption of Virtual Reality in Architectural and Healthcare Applications

- Increasing Application of Virtual Reality in Defense Training and Simulation



Challenges

- Hardware Prerequisites such as Mobile Phones, Tablets or Any other Video Sources

- Manufacturing and Developing Low Cost and User-Friendly VR Systems



The Global Virtual Reality Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Head-Mounted Display (HMD), Gesture Tracking Devices (GTD))

Application (Aerospace & Defense, Commercial, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Medical, Others)

Offerings (Hardware, Software)

To comprehend Global Virtual Reality market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Virtual Reality market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.



