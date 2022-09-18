New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Virtual Restaurant and Ghost Kitchens Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Virtual Restaurant and Ghost Kitchens market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Zomato (India), Swiggy (India), Yummy Corporation (Indonesia), Ordermark (United States), Grubhub (United States), Rebel Foods (India), Ikcon (United Arab Emirates), RobinFood (Colombia), Curb Food (Sweden), Kitchen United (United States), Bigspoon (India).



Definition:

Virtual restaurants and ghost kitchens are food service business that serves by delivering or providing take-out of food through online ordering applications instead of the brick-and-mortar dining experience. The outbreak of pandemic accelerated the growth due to restrictions on dining and delivery-only operations in most of the restaurants. However, the increasing working population and growing preference towards digital ordering & delivery of food will boost the market. The increasing interest of brick and mortar restaurants in virtual or ghost kitchens to serve the large number of customers and expand business will raise the market growth.



Market Trends:

Establishment of Own Food Ordering Platform by Restaurants



Market Drivers:

Increasing Expansion of Restaurants to Online Ordering Business

Increasing Use of Food Delivery Apps is the Major Growth Driver



Market Opportunities:

Rapidly Increasing Multi-brand Ghost Kitchens Across the Globe



The Global Virtual Restaurant and Ghost Kitchens Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Single Brand Ghost Kitchen, Multi-Brand Ghost Kitchen, Virtual Restaurant, Commissary/ Shared Kitchens), Food Type (Meals, Snacks, Fast Foods, Beverages, Others), End-users (New Chefs & Entrepreneurs, Small Brick & Mortar Restaurant, Food Truck Owners, Large Restaurants, Others)



Global Virtual Restaurant and Ghost Kitchens market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report:

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Virtual Restaurant and Ghost Kitchens market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Virtual Restaurant and Ghost Kitchens

-To showcase the development of the Virtual Restaurant and Ghost Kitchens market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Virtual Restaurant and Ghost Kitchens market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Virtual Restaurant and Ghost Kitchens

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Virtual Restaurant and Ghost Kitchens market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



