Virtual Strategy Magazine Features MISys Authorized Reseller JCS

According to the article, Accounting Business Solutions by JCS, a leading provider of accounting software solutions and services with offices throughout the Midwest, announced that they have completed certification from Management Information Systems, Inc. (MISys) to become an authorized reseller. MISys fits the needs of small to medium size manufacturing companies and expands the core accounting features and base line manufacturing functionality found in QuickBooks Enterprise and Sage 50 Quantum. MISys is an out of the box ERP-lite solution for small to medium size manufacturers looking for simple setup, some customization, and industrial-strength capabilities at an entry level price point.



In order to receive the Certification designation, JCS had to adhere to strict guidelines set forth by MISys including trainer certification – both in product knowledge and training technique. MISys, makers of the award-winning MISys SAE Manufacturing System, is committed to serving small to medium-sized businesses looking for manufacturing software that is powerful, yet easy to use. Features found in Misys include inventory control, WIP tracking, multi-level bills of materials, multi-warehousing, work orders, and additional features often found in higher end applications.



MISys Manufacturing is clear that for most small manufacturers, expensive ERP solutions are overkill compared to more affordable MRP (Material Resource Planning), Designed specifically for small to medium-sized manufacturing firms, MISys Manafacturing (http://www.misysinc.com) has been a leader in the manufacturing software industry for more than a quarter century.



MISys Manufacturing offers one of the lowest cost-of-ownership solutions for small manufacturers, while designed to grow with the success of industrial customers, offering a scalable solution which provides the needed additional power by simply plugging in a new module.



About Manufacturing Information Systems, Inc.

MISys Manufacturing software products are sold directly by the company as well as hundreds of business partners in forty-eight countries. A privately held corporation headquartered in Woodstock, Vermont, MISys has more than 7,500 customers worldwide. MISys Manufacturing offers a comprehensive solution for all industries, with specific functionality for food & beverage, auto parts, industrial machinery, and plastics manufacturers. The software has evolved over 25 years to include powerful functionality required by manufacturers in the pharmaceutical, health & beauty, electronics, computer equipment and aerospace & defense industries. Comprehensive customer feedback has helped shape the technology to incorporate best practices to meet ISO certification requirements and lean manufacturing principles, at the most affordable price. Follow MISys on Twitter at @MISysinccom.



