Ickenham, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2020 -- A leading computer support and services firm in London, Virtual Tech offers vCloud backup and disaster recovery services to ensure minimal downtime in case of disasters. Their services ensure that your data is protected, recoverable, and easily accessible by you and your customers with a recovery time of 15 minutes. The company deploys the services in three phases to ensure your business' critical environment, data and online presence is available and also keeping downtime to a minimum.



During Phase 1, Virtual Tech undertakes an audit of your businesses' IT infrastructure and they provide a comprehensive report which captures all servers/data and application dependencies. The company's dedicated onboarding team then helps businesses make a seamless transition to the Virtual Guard platform during Phase 2.



During Phase 3, Virtual Tech's Virtual Guard support and application monitoring will be activated. The firm allows comprehensive around the clock monitoring of your IT infrastructure and complete access to your dedicated engineers.



Virtual Tech is one of the most sought after IT companies in London offering world-class IT services at the most competitive prices. They have been actively operating in the industry for years and over time had had the privilege to serve thousands of world renowned brands with their expertise. In addition to vCloud backup and disaster recovery services, Virtual Tech also offers other services including IT support, vFiltration, vCloud hosting, and professional services.



Talking about their vCloud backup and disaster recovery services, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Business continuity and disaster recovery are paramount for ensuring your business critical environment, data, and online presence is available with minimal downtime. The availability services offered by vCloud Recovery help to make sure that your data is protected, recoverable, and accessible by you and your customers with a recovery time of 15 minutes."



About Virtual Tech

Virtual Tech has a diverse range of employees with a mix of IT generalists and specialists. This allows them to offer a broad range of IT services. They aim to employ fully qualified consultants, but they do not only look for qualifications as employment criteria. Virtual Tech also look for staff who are can show an aptitude or have employment history, which shows they can work within the highly pressurised environment of information technology.



