One of the leading IT companies in London, Virtual Tech, offers vCloud hosting services to help reduce hardware costs for businesses. The company has around 146 data centre locations that strive to serve their business' needs and help their cloud services meet all performance requirements in an efficient manner. They offer completely unique, tailored approach to cloud hosting, with a range of public and private cloud servers to suit any team whether it is a budding start-up, an international enterprise or public sector organisation. Their hosting services offer a plethora of benefits including reduced hardware costs, secured global access, flexibility, access from any device, and many more. The company provides vCloud hosting in 3 ways:



- Public Cloud Hosting: The company provides private access to public clouds to help businesses establish low-cost, high-performance data links directly between their IT environment and cloud provider's, there is no better place for it than vCloud Hosting.



- Private Cloud Hosting: With private cloud hosting, VirtualTech allow to select and assemble a customised portfolio of information and communications technology services to meet the needs of their business. You can also reduce WAN costs by 20% or more.



- Hybrid Cloud Hosting: With hybrid cloud hosting, businesses can connect and gain all the benefits of the cloud without security concerns, Internet performance bottlenecks and the risk of vendor lock-in.



Virtual Tech stands among the top when it comes to best-in-class IT support services. The company has been actively operating in the industry for years and over time they have served thousands of world-renowned brands with their professional and excellent services. In addition to vCloud hosting services, the organisation also specialise in providing backup and disaster recovery, vFiltration, IT support, professional services and a wide range of other services.



Talking about their vCloud hosting services, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Whether you're a multinational corporation implementing virtualised desktops for employees or a SaaS provider migrating from an all-public to a hybrid cloud infrastructure, you'll benefit from the dense interconnections available inside vCloud Hosting. You'll also benefit by distributing your data centres across different regions to ensure high availability of services and faster application response times. Virtual Tech serves your business needs and partner offerings to help your cloud services meet the most exacting performance requirements."



Virtual Tech has a diverse range of employees with a mix of IT generalists and specialists. This allows them to offer a broad range of IT services. They aim to employ fully qualified consultants, but they do not only look for qualifications as employment criteria. Virtual Tech also looks for staff who can show an aptitude or have an employment history, which shows they can work within the highly pressurised environment of information technology.



