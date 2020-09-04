Virtual Tech Offers vFiltration- an E-Mail Security Gateway Designed to Ensure Protection Against Email Threats

Middlesex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2020 -- A leading computer support and services firm in London, Virtual Tech offers vFiltration E-Mail security gateway that provides effective filtration of inbound & outbound emails by reporting spam and corrupted emails. The gateway they provide can help safeguard your business against a wide variety of attacks including inbound malware, spam, phishing and Denial of Service attacks. With their gateway, you can stop attacks before they even reach your network through a cloud-based service integrated with the gateway that pre-filters emails before delivery to the onsite vFiltration Email Security Gateway. The cloud service performs further inbound security checks and outbound filtering. Using Virtual Tech's email security gateway can have a plethora of benefits including stopping spam and viruses, fully redundant email access, filter inbound and outbound email, powered by the global security leader, protection for every new mailbox and many more. If you're looking to install an email security gateway, you can check out Virtual Tech's website.



Virtual Tech is one of the most sought after IT companies in London offering world-class IT services at competitive prices. The company has been actively operating in the industry for years and over time has had the privilege to serve thousands of customers with their expertise. In addition to vFiltration email security gateway, the company also offers various other services and solutions including IT Support, Backup and Disaster Recovery, vCloud hosting, Microsoft Teams and more.



Talking about their vFiltration e-mail security gateway, one of the representatives from the company stated, "vFiltration is an e-mail security gateway that manages and filters all inbound and outbound email traffic to protect organisations from email borne threats and data leaks. As a complete email management solution, vFiltration lets organisations encrypt messages and leverage the cloud to spool email if mail servers become unavailable. With vFiltration email Security Gateway, you can ensure that your business' productivity isn't impacted by attacks through the email system."



About Virtual Tech

Virtual Tech has a diverse range of employees with a mix of IT generalists and specialists. This allows them to offer a broad range of IT services. They aim to employ fully qualified consultants, but they do not only look for qualifications as employment criteria. Virtual Tech also looks for staff who are can show an aptitude or have an employment history, which shows they can work within the highly pressurised environment of information technology.



For more information, please visit – http://www.virtualtechltd.co.uk



Contact Details



Virtual Tech Solutions Ltd,

Nova North,

1 Bressenden Place,

Westminster,

London,

SW1E 5BY

Company No: 06398719

Phone – 02030341743

Email - enquiries@virtualtech.co.uk