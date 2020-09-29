Virtual Tech Provides Cloud Computing Services and IT Services to Tech Companies Across London

Ickenham, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2020 -- Virtual Tech, a London based IT support company, provides industry leading tech services to information technology businesses across London. Their field of expertise includes IT support, vFiltration, vCloud hosting, backup and disaster recovery, infrastructure consultancy and hardware supply. Their vCloud hosting and vFiltration services are near unmatched and their services are used by some of the most world-renowned brands.



Virtual Tech's vCloud Hosting service provides clients with interconnected cloud hosting that distributes your data centres across different regions. The cloud created with Virtual Tech can be accessed with similar speeds everywhere thanks to its 146 unique data centres situated across the globe. Clients can request either a public, private, or hybrid cloud if they so desire.



Apart from their usual services, IT support is one of the newer additions to Virtual Tech's arsenal. Their IT support aims to give clients business class concierge service trained to proactively solve all kinds of customer issues. The IT Support teams will also take care of tasks like auditing, reporting, informing about bugs, monitoring user behaviour, and 24*7 customer support.



Talking about their vCloud hosting and IT services a representative from the company commented, "Virtual Tech's business class support and dedicated qualified engineers for all kinds of IT-related services. We hire only the best that we can find. Our IT teams are up and running 24*7, 365 days a year. No client needs to worry about their IT needs."



Virtual Tech has been offering its expert services for over 10 years. It is one of the top sought-after IT companies in London known for providing world-class IT services at unbelievable and competitive prices. For all their services, Virtual Tech's consultant team will undertake detailed audits of a business, its infrastructure, and provide a comprehensive report telling businesses the best industry practices and detailed recommendations. If the business approves, the engineers will step in and take care of it. Just like that!



Virtual Tech's services keep expanding and they plan to offer even more IT services shortly. If a business has an IT related need, it can simply head over to their website, contact them today, and simply forget that it was ever a problem.



About Virtual Tech

Virtual Tech has a diverse range of employees with a mix of IT generalists and specialists. This allows them to offer a broad range of IT services. They aim to employ fully qualified consultants, but they do not only look for qualifications as employment criteria. Virtual Tech also looks for staff who can show an aptitude or have an employment history, which shows they can work within the highly pressurised environment of information technology.



