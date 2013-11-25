Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Virtual Tour: Croma market report to its offering
Product Synopsis
The report gives details on the overall store layout, as well as images of shelving and the layout of individual product categories.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
Virtual Tour: Croma gives the reader details on the outlet design of the Croma store in Bangalore, India. The report aims to provide a virtual tour of the store using pictures of shelving and the layout of individual product categories.
Key Features and Benefits
Details on the overall store layout, and the layout of different floors, if any.
Images of shelving and the layout of individual product categories.
Key Highlights
The Croma store covers an area of 7,000 sq ft, spread across two floors
There are many competitors nearby on the same road - Viveks, Girias, Pai international, Reliance Digital, Sony World.
The store sells Communications Equipment, Computer Hardware and Software, Consumer ElectronicsHousehold Appliances, Photographic Equipment, Games Software, Music and Video
There are two tills on the ground floor.
Companies Mentioned
Croma.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/146656/virtual-tour-croma.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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