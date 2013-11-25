Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Virtual Tour: Croma market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

The report gives details on the overall store layout, as well as images of shelving and the layout of individual product categories.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

Virtual Tour: Croma gives the reader details on the outlet design of the Croma store in Bangalore, India. The report aims to provide a virtual tour of the store using pictures of shelving and the layout of individual product categories.



Key Features and Benefits

Details on the overall store layout, and the layout of different floors, if any.



Images of shelving and the layout of individual product categories.



Key Highlights

The Croma store covers an area of 7,000 sq ft, spread across two floors



There are many competitors nearby on the same road - Viveks, Girias, Pai international, Reliance Digital, Sony World.



The store sells Communications Equipment, Computer Hardware and Software, Consumer ElectronicsHousehold Appliances, Photographic Equipment, Games Software, Music and Video



There are two tills on the ground floor.



Companies Mentioned



Croma.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146656/virtual-tour-croma.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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