Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Virtual Tour: MARKS and SPENCER market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

The report gives details of the overall store layout, as well as images of shelving and the layout of individual product categories.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

Virtual Tour: MARKS and SPENCER gives the reader details of the outlet design of the MARKS and SPENCER store in Bangalore, India. The report aims to provide a virtual tour of the store using pictures of shelving and the layout of individual product categories.



Key Features and Benefits

Details of the overall store layout, and the layout of different floors, if any.



Images of shelving and the layout of individual product categories.



Key Highlights

The store is on the ground floor of a shopping mall. Total area covered is 3,500 square feet.



There are many competitors within the mall - Shoppers stop, Westside, Mango, Arrow, Van Heusen, Louis Phillipe, Soch, Allen solly Women,Esprit, One stop Milano and, on the same road, Central.



It sells a large range of Womenswear, Menswear, Lingerie, and Beauty.



MandS India offers exchange or full refund for the items purchased. 'Refund' is quite unheard of in a fashion store in India



There are two tills; manned when needed



Companies Mentioned



MARKS and SPENCER.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146658/virtual-tour-marks-and-spencer.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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