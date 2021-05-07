Virtual Tour Platform Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2021 :: SeekBeak, Roundme, 3DVista

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2021 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Virtual Tour Platform Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Virtual Tour Platform market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Matterport (United States), 3DVista (Spain), IStaging (United States), Roundme (Russia), SeekBeak (United States), Easypano Holdings Inc. (China), Real Tour Vision (United States), Concept3D (United States), EyeSpy360 (United Kingdom), Cloudpano (United States).



Scope of the Report of Virtual Tour Platform

The global Virtual Tour Platform market is expected to witness high demand in the forecasted period due to gaining popularity of the virtual reality across the world. Virtual tour platform that enables users to take 360° videos, create interactive floor plans, edit photos, measure dimensions, etc. It also helps the user in navigating from scene to scene with just a click. And delivers greater location context to the scene with the help of built-in Tour Map or Google Maps. The growing construction as well as tourism industries helping to propel the growth of the virtual tour platform market.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Cloud based, Web-based), Application (Real Estate Professionals, Tourism Industries, Marketing Professionals, Others), Business Size (Small & Medium Business, Large Business), Pricing (Pay per Tour, One Time License, Monthly, Annually), Operating System (Mac, Windows, IOS, Android, Others)



The Virtual Tour Platform Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail.



Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for 3D And 360 Degree Virtual Tour in the Construction Industries

High Adoption of Cloud-Based Applications



Opportunities:

Introduction of Virtual Reality, AI and IoT in the Virtual Toor Platform Market

Upsurging Tourism Industry in the Developing Countries



Market Drivers:

The Increasing Construction Industries in Both Developing and Developed Countries

The Growing Penetration of Internet and Increasing Inclination towards Smartphones



Challenges:

The Concern Related to Negative Impact of COVID-19 on Tourism and Construction Industries



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



