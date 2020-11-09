Virtual Tour Software Market Next Big Thing : Kuula, Animoto, Pano2VR

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2020 -- Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Virtual Tour Software Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.



Matterport (United States), Pano2VR (Austria), Animoto (United States), iStaging (Taiwan), EYESPY360 (United Kingdom), Kuula (United States), HoloBuilder (United States), Roundme (Cyprus), CloudPano (United States) and SeekBeak (Canada)



Virtual tour software helps in creating experiences by digitizing the space from multiple angles and also helps in getting accurate measurements. Its capabilities include 3D walk-throughs, 4K print quality photos, schematic floor plans, OBJ files, point clouds, videos, and others. This software helps in converting users panoramic or 360° photos to an interactive virtual experience. It is highly adopted by the homes and real estate to museums and landmarks, virtual tours across the globe. It also helps the user in navigating from scene to scene with just a click. And delivers greater location context to the scene with the help of built-in Tour Map or Google Maps.



Market Growth Drivers

- Growing Demand of Virtual Reality Technology in Real Estate Agents to Create a 360-Degree View of The Spaces and Grounds that are Being Promoted to their Potential Customers

- Easy to Operate

- Increasing Availability of Smartphones Along with Rising Penetration of Internet



Influencing Trend

- Advancement in Technology Such as Advent of SaaS Cloud Technology and Virtual Reality

- High Adoption from the Real Estate Industry



Restraints

- High Availability of Free Virtual Tour Software



Opportunities

- Growing Trend of Automated Virtual Tour Creation & Social Posting, Property Landing Pages in Real Estate Industry, this Shows Strong Growth Potential in Future

- Rising Demand of Virtual Reality Software Among Multiple Media Types into Single Asset

- The surge in Demand For 3D and 360 Degree Virtual Tour



Challenges

- Slow Down in Economy, Because of COVID-19 Crises, there is Huge Downfall in Real Estate Sector



The Virtual Tour Software industry report further exhibits a pattern of analyzing previous data sources gathered from reliable sources and sets a precedent growth trajectory for the Virtual Tour Software market. The report also focuses on a comprehensive market revenue streams along with growth patterns, Local reforms, COVID Impact analysis with focused approach on market trends, and the overall growth of the market.



Moreover, the Virtual Tour Software report describes the market division based on various parameters and attributes that are based on geographical distribution, product types, applications, etc. The market segmentation clarifies further regional distribution for the Virtual Tour Software market, business trends, potential revenue sources, and upcoming market opportunities.



The Global Virtual Tour Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, On-Premise), End Users (Photography, Travel & Hospitality, Real Estate, AEC, Insurance & Restoration, Industrial & Facilities Management, Others), Platform (IOS, Android, Windows, Others), Pricing (Monthly Subscription, Annual Subscription, One-Time License, Others)



The Virtual Tour Software market study further highlights the segmentation of the Virtual Tour Software industry on a global distribution. The report focuses on regions of LATAM, North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World in terms of developing market trends, preferred marketing channels, investment feasibility, long term investments, and business environmental analysis. The Virtual Tour Software report also calls attention to investigate product capacity, product price, profit streams, supply to demand ratio, production and market growth rate, and a projected growth forecast.



In addition, the Virtual Tour Software market study also covers several factors such as market status, key market trends, growth forecast, and growth opportunities. Furthermore, we analyze the challenges faced by the Virtual Tour Software market in terms of global and regional basis. The study also encompasses a number of opportunities and emerging trends which are considered by considering their impact on the global scale in acquiring a majority of the market share.



The study encompasses a variety of analytical resources such as SWOT analysis and Porters Five Forces analysis coupled with primary and secondary research methodologies. It covers all the bases surrounding the Virtual Tour Software industry as it explores the competitive nature of the market complete with a regional analysis.



