Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Virtual Tour Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Virtual Tour Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Virtual Tour Software Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



Top players in Global Virtual Tour Software Market are:

Matterport, Pano2VR, Animoto, iStaging, EYESPY360, Kuula, HoloBuilder, Roundme, CloudPano, SeekBeak



Our Free Complimentary Sample Report Accommodate a Brief Introduction of the research report, TOC, List of Tables and Figures, Competitive Landscape and Geographic Segmentation, Innovation and Future Developments Based on Research Methodology.



Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/86549-global-virtual-tour-software-market



Brief Overview on Virtual Tour Software

Virtual tour software helps in creating experiences by digitizing the space from multiple angles and also helps in getting accurate measurements. Its capabilities include 3D walk-throughs, 4K print quality photos, schematic floor plans, OBJ files, point clouds, videos, and others. This software helps in converting users panoramic or 360Â° photos to an interactive virtual experience. It is highly adopted by the homes and real estate to museums and landmarks, virtual tours across the globe. It also helps the user in navigating from scene to scene with just a click. And delivers greater location context to the scene with the help of built-in Tour Map or Google Maps.



Global Virtual Tour Software Market Scope & Segmentation:

Study by Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, On-Premise), End Users (Photography, Travel & Hospitality, Real Estate, AEC, Insurance & Restoration, Industrial & Facilities Management, Others), Platform (IOS, Android, Windows, Others), Pricing (Monthly Subscription, Annual Subscription, One-Time License, Others)



Recent Development in Global Virtual Tour Software Market:

In Apr 2020, Engel & Volkers and Matterport announced a partnership to build an integrated product suite that delivers Engelâ€™s network with the latest virtual technology capabilities. In this partnership, Engel & Volkers deploy a Matterport-certified local scan service professional to capture high= fidelity scans.



Market Drivers

- Growing Demand of Virtual Reality Technology in Real Estate Agents to Create a 360-Degree View of The Spaces and Grounds that are Being Promoted to their Potential Customers

- Easy to Operate

- Increasing Availability of Smartphones Along with Rising Penetration of Internet



Market Trend

- Advancement in Technology Such as Advent of SaaS Cloud Technology and Virtual Reality

- High Adoption from the Real Estate Industry



Market Challenges

- Slow Down in Economy, Because of COVID-19 Crises, there is Huge Downfall in Real Estate Sector



Market Restraints:

- High Availability of Free Virtual Tour Software



Market Opportunities:

- Growing Trend of Automated Virtual Tour Creation & Social Posting, Property Landing Pages in Real Estate Industry, this Shows Strong Growth Potential in Future

- Rising Demand of Virtual Reality Software Among Multiple Media Types into Single Asset

- The surge in Demand For 3D and 360 Degree Virtual Tour



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Enquire for customization in Report @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/86549-global-virtual-tour-software-market



Try a limited scope research document specific to Country or Regional matching your objective.

GET FULL COPY OF United States Virtual Tour Software market study @ --------- USD 2000

And, Europe Virtual Tour Software market study @ --------- USD 2500

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

1.1 Snapshot of the key findings and key statistics.

1.2 Market value (US$ million).

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer's sentiments' analysis.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Virtual Tour Software Market

Chapter 05 – Global Virtual Tour Software Market - Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Virtual Tour Software Market Background

6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Global Virtual Tour Software market

6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.

6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 -- Global Virtual Tour Software Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Virtual Tour Software Market

Chapter 09 – Global Virtual Tour Software Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Virtual Tour Software Market Competitive Analysis

10.1 Market Concentration Rate

10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

10.3 Heat Map Analysis

10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Virtual Tour Software Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.



Get More Information: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/86549-global-virtual-tour-software-market



What benefits does AMA research study is going to provide?

- Latest industry influencing trends and development scenario

- Open up New Markets

- To Seize powerful market opportunities

- Key decision in planning and to further expand market share

- Identify Key Business Segments, Market proposition & Gap Analysis

- Assisting in allocating marketing investments