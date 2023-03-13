NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Virtual Travel Platform Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Virtual Travel Platform market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include: Virtually Visiting (United Kingdom), Google (United States), Proxgy (India), QuaQua (India), Heygo (United Kingdom), AirPano (Russia), Klapty (Switzerland), Beeyonder (United States), XplorIt (United States), Ana Holdings Inc. (Japan), Virtual Travel, Ascape VR (United States), Weezy VR (Switzerland), Sites in VR



Definition: Virtual travel platform offers users real-time travel to any location or destination by using advanced technologies. Increasing penetration of augmented & virtual reality solutions and the evolution of metaverse have created significant opportunities for virtual travel. Virtual travel is becoming more popular among people who don't want to spend much money on real traveling. It also allows exploring areas that are affected by natural disasters or fighting terrorism, valleys, south poles, etc. However, the companies are also offering virtual travel platforms with digital human avatars to interact with people and provide much immersive experience during the travel. More and more schools and educational institutions are implementing virtual travel platforms as a learning portal for students, which will create noteworthy growth for the market.



In March 2022, Virtually Visiting introduced its new professionally guided 360-degree virtual travel platform including destinations from Arctic North to the coast of South Africa. The company's new virtual travel platform supports VR headsets, desktops, and mobile devices like smartphones or tablets to view the virtual world. To deliver the 360-degree virtual tour the company is working with professional tour guides from 55 tour companies across 30 countries and virtual reality experts.



Market Opportunities:

Growing Digital Transformation of Tourism Industry and Use of Online Platforms to Distribute VR Travel Video Content

Use of Virtual Travel Platform in the Education for Virtual Field Trips to Learn Real-time and Gain Beyond Book Knowledge



Market Trends:

Emerging New Technologies Such as Metaverse and Virtual Reality Will Fuel the Growth of the Market



Market Drivers:

Increasing Preference Towards the VR Headset-based Platforms Among the Users to Get Immersive Experience

Boost of Virtual Traveling Among the Travel Enthusiasts During and Post-Pandemic



In May 2021, ANA Holdings, Inc. partnered with JP Games for the launch of an interactive virtual platform, ANA NEO for traveling and online shopping. The travel platform will allow users to explore the digital world with a wide range of customization options.



The Global Virtual Travel Platform Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Desktop-based, Mobile Apps, VR Headset-based), Application (Education, Traveling), Platform (Windows, Android, IOS, Others)



Global Virtual Travel Platform market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



