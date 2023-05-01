Virtual Travel Platform Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2028

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2023 -- AMA introduce new research on Global Virtual Travel Platform covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2022-2028). The Global Virtual Travel Platform explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing.



Some of the Major Key players profiled in the study are Virtually Visiting (United Kingdom), Google (United States), Proxgy (India), QuaQua (India), Heygo (United Kingdom), AirPano (Russia), Klapty (Switzerland), Beeyonder (United States), XplorIt (United States), Ana Holdings Inc. (Japan), Virtual Travel, Ascape VR (United States), Weezy VR (Switzerland), Sites in VR.



Virtual travel platform offers users real-time travel to any location or destination by using advanced technologies. Increasing penetration of augmented & virtual reality solutions and the evolution of metaverse have created significant opportunities for virtual travel. Virtual travel is becoming more popular among people who don't want to spend much money on real traveling. It also allows exploring areas that are affected by natural disasters or fighting terrorism, valleys, south poles, etc. However, the companies are also offering virtual travel platforms with digital human avatars to interact with people and provide much immersive experience during the travel. More and more schools and educational institutions are implementing virtual travel platforms as a learning portal for students, which will create noteworthy growth for the market.



Opportunities:

- Use of Virtual Travel Platform in the Education for Virtual Field Trips to Learn Real-time and Gain Beyond Book Knowledge

- Growing Digital Transformation of Tourism Industry and Use of Online Platforms to Distribute VR Travel Video Content



Market Drivers

- Boost of Virtual Traveling Among the Travel Enthusiasts During and Post-Pandemic

- Increasing Preference Towards the VR Headset-based Platforms Among the Users to Get Immersive Experience



Influencing Market Trend

- Emerging New Technologies Such as Metaverse and Virtual Reality Will Fuel the Growth of the Market

Highlighted of Global Virtual Travel Platform Market Segments and Sub-Segment:



Virtual Travel Platform Market by Key Players: Virtually Visiting (United Kingdom), Google (United States), Proxgy (India), QuaQua (India), Heygo (United Kingdom), AirPano (Russia), Klapty (Switzerland), Beeyonder (United States), XplorIt (United States), Ana Holdings Inc. (Japan), Virtual Travel, Ascape VR (United States), Weezy VR (Switzerland), Sites in VR



Virtual Travel Platform Market by: by Type (Desktop-based, Mobile Apps, VR Headset-based), Application (Education, Traveling), Platform (Windows, Android, IOS, Others)



Virtual Travel Platform Market by Geographical Analysis: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey & GCC Countries



The study is a source of reliable data on: Market segments and sub-segments, Market trends and dynamics Supply and demand Market size Current trends/opportunities/challenges Competitive landscape Technological innovations Value chain and investor analysis.



