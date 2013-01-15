VirtualCheck.com Helps Businesses Reduce Payment Transaction Costs Through Cloud Computing

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- Running a business online comes with plenty of advantages. Business owners avoid the costs of physical retail and inventory space and can transfer those savings onto consumers. But ecommerce also comes with its own unique challenges, like securely managing the business’s finances online.



That’s why most ecommerce businesses use some form of online payment platform to manage their business. VirtualCheck.com is one such payment platform that has been getting a lot of attention lately due to their safe, secure, and efficient payment technology.



VirtualCheck.com uses Automated Clearing House (ACH) processing to make collecting and sending payments as easy as possible. Payments are transferred to and from suppliers and customers before ending up in a business account. VirtualCheck.com customers can manage that account online using a helpful merchant interface.



A spokesperson for the website explained how the company plans to attract business owners to its service:



“VirtualCheck.com includes a number of features that make it an ideal solution for ecommerce businesses of all different sizes. We use PayZang technology that processes electronic payments over the cloud. Our customers receive payments faster and more easily than they would with other payment services and we strive for 100% accuracy with every single service we offer.”



At the VirtualCheck.com website, visitors can view a list of businesses that are currently serviced by the website and the PayZang platform. Those industries include businesses in the health care, property management, and legal industries, as well as retail businesses which operate both online and offline.



After ordering a PayZang package through VirtualCheck.com, business owners can accept payments by phone through ACH processing or through online credit card processing. Clients can also manage customized, recurring payment schedules which facilitate payroll transactions.



Since all of PayZang’s transactions are performed securely over the internet, clients can expect perfect security at every step of the way. According to the VirtualCheck.com spokesperson, client privacy is a top priority for PayZang:



“At VirtualCheck.com, we know that it only takes one information leak to tarnish the reputation of a company. Our clients didn’t want to risk working with a lower-quality electronic payment platform, which is why they chose us.”



About VirtualCheck.com

VirtualCheck.com seeks to provide clients with top-quality ACH payment technology and check verification services. VirtualCheck.com uses the PayZang payment platform to ensure all businesses have access to the fast and convenient payment services they need to succeed in a competitive marketplace. For more information, please visit: http://virtualcheck.com