New Software research report from MindCommerce is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Virtualization within a computing context refers the act of creating a virtual version of a resource including, but not limited to a virtual computer hardware platform, operating system (OS), storage device, or computer network resources. Hardware virtualization or platform virtualization refers to the creation of a virtual machine that acts like a real computer with an operating system. Virtualization software enables abstraction of code and related controls and data.
Various technologies are involved in virtualization including those that allow for interface between platforms over an Application Programming Interface (API). One such API and technology is Software Defined Networking (SDN) which allows network administrators to manage network services through abstraction of lower level functionality.
Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) is an industry-wide initiative that has captured the imagination and commitment of the telecommunications industry in the past year. The business motivation for NFV is largely reduction in capital expenditures (CapEx), operational expenses (OpEx), and improvement in service velocity and the potential to improve customer experience.
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This research evaluates virtualization within the context of Cloud computing, Network Infrastructure, Software Services and Platform Services. The report includes analysis of virtualization opportunities and challenges, use cases, predictions, and forecast through 2014 for the special case of virtualization within telephony: Network Function Virtualization (NFV).
Report Benefits:
- Forecast for Network Function Virtualization
- NFV use cases, future vision, and predictions
- Understand the role of virtualization in the cloud
- Identify opportunities for virtualization in SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS
- Identify virtualization operational challenges and opportunities
Target Audience:
- Telecom service providers
- Security solutions providers
- NFV technology/solution vendors
- Content and application providers
- Datacenter and hosting companies
- Cloud services (SaaS, IaaS, PaaS) companies
- Companies involved with SDN and virtualization
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