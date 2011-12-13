Luis Palacios of XCEL Professional Services Gains Certification for MCTS Server Virtualization

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2011 -- Microsoft has developed an extensive certification program for Information Technology (IT) support professionals that includes step-by-step certifications that an IT professional can achieve at their own pace. Luis Palacios of XCEL Professional Services just recently achieved his Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist (MCTS) certification with Server Virtualization specialization.



Virtualization is a critical aspect of every IT department due to its capability to save money while improving business continuity. Getting certified in this field verifies that an IT specialist is highly proficient in this increasingly popular area. The TS: Windows Server Virtualization, Configuring test may be counted as credit towards the Microsoft Certified IT Professional (MCITP) certification.



According to Mr. Palacios, "This is not an easy certification to achieve. The requirements are stringent; I needed to have more than 1 1/2 years of experience in working with multiple systems. Now that I have the certification, XCEL clients can feel reassured that I know what I'm talking about when I'm suggesting server virtualization solutions to them."



There are plenty of resources and tools that are available from Microsoft which allows IT professionals to pursue Microsoft Certification which will enable them to keep their skills relevant, applicable, and competitive. Microsoft is also recognized as a global standard which increases a certified individual's opportunities for advancement.



XCEL's number one focus is the client; therefore they take great pride in providing superior customer service and technical expertise -- all the time. Only senior-level IT analysts are added to the organization's staff so as to minimize extended time being taken on projects that a junior technician might need. Clients can be confident that when an XCEL Analyst is assigned to the project, they are competent and knowledgeable to handle all network issues.



XCEL Professional Services is a Calgary-based IT Service Provider established in 2009. With a focus on IT Security for the SMB Market, XCEL has certified analysts on staff who care about the security and efficient operation of client networks. XCEL currently serves over 20 small to mid-sized businesses in the Calgary area, Saskatchewan, Central Alberta, British Columbia, and North Africa. Core services are IT Security, IT Projects (design, management, implementation, migration), and Managed IT Services (day-to-day computer and network support and maintenance).



Do you have questions about XCEL? Feel free to email us at info@xpsl.ca.