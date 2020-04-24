Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Projected to Grow $7,975.3 Million by 2022

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2020 -- According to a research report "Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market by Component, Deployment Type (Cloud & On-Premises), End-User (Telecom Operators & Enterprises), Use Case (LTE, Volte, & VoWiFi; BWA, IoT & M2M, MPN & MVNO), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Virtualized EPC market size is expected to grow from USD 968.9 Million in 2017 to USD 7,975.3 Million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 52.4% during the forecast period.



Savings in Capital Expenditure (CapEx) and Operational Expenditure (OpEx), increasing Long-Term Evolution (LTE) mobile subscribers across the globe, and growing network infrastructure across the globe are some of the factors driving the growth of the Virtualized EPC market.



Telecom operator segment is expected to have a larger market size during the forecast period.



In the end-user segment, the telecom operator is expected to have a larger market size as compared to the enterprise end-user during the forecast period. As telecom operators are facing major challenges such as upgradation of their legacy systems to meet the changing demand of the end-customers, intense competition, high OpEx and CapEx, and lower RoI, they are looking more scalable and cost-effective solutions. This is expected to be the major reason for the rapid adoption of vEPC by the telecom operators.



Internet of things (IoT) and Machine to Machine (M2M) segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.



Under the use cases segment, the IoT and M2M services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. vEPC has been rapidly deployed in the IoT packet core network by mobile operators. vEPC solution providers are preparing NFV solution for IoT cellular network. Deploying the vEPC solution in IoT core network, enables operator to bring superior connectivity for M2M devices and explore new services for customers. IoT and M2M will be the biggest opportunity for vEPC solution providers in the upcoming years owing to the increasing number of deployments done by telecom operators in the North American, APAC, and MEA regions.



North America is expected to have the largest market size; Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



North America is expected to hold the largest share in the global Virtualized EPC market during the forecast period. The region is the biggest market for vEPC solution providers due to the presence of big telecom giants. Mobile operators are rolling out new use cases using their networks such as (Internet of Things) IoT, Machine to machine (M2M), and wireless broadbands. The US government has planned to rollout Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) band for private operators and enterprises in 2018, which will act as a catalyst for the growth of vEPC solution in the enterprises segment.



APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Mobile operators in the countries such as Japan, South Korea, and China are the early adopters of the vEPC solution. The operators have implemented virtualized network components on their network for Voice over LTE (VoLTE), IoT, and M2M communication. Majority of operators and enterprises in the APAC region are still using traditional EPC solution, which is expected to shift towards vEPC solutions.



Key players in the Virtualized EPC market include Affirmed Networks (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei Technologies (China), Mavenir (US), ZTE Corporation (China), Athonet (Italy), Cisco Systems (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Samsung (South Korea), and the key innovators includes ExteNet Systems (US), Telrad Networks (Israel), and Core Network Dynamics (Germany).



