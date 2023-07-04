Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market to Hit $19.9 Billion by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2023 -- The global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market size is expected to be worth USD 8.4 billion in 2023 and 19.9 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™. The need for cost-effective and efficient network management solutions accelerates the growth of the vEPC market.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market"



305 - Tables

58 - Figures

286 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=45409339



Services segment to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period



The services segment is expected to grow significantly in the vEPC market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for professional and managed services to support the deployment and operation of virtualized EPC solutions. Enterprises seek specialized services to ensure a smooth integration, customization, and optimization of vEPC systems within their network infrastructure. Service providers are focusing on offering comprehensive service packages, including consulting, implementation, maintenance, and support, to address the specific requirements of their clients. The growing adoption of vEPC across various industries, such as telecommunications, healthcare, and transportation, is driving the demand for services to enhance network performance, security, and scalability.



Cloud mode of deployment is expected to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period



This can be attributed to the numerous advantages offered by cloud-based vEPC solutions, including scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. Enterprises are increasingly adopting cloud deployment models to leverage the benefits of virtualization and cloud computing in their network infrastructure. Cloud-based vEPC enables rapid deployment, easy management, and seamless scalability of network functions, allowing organizations to adapt to changing demands and optimize resource utilization. The cloud deployment model also facilitates centralized management and orchestration, simplifying network operations and enhancing agility. As the demand for efficient and agile network solutions continues to rise, the cloud deployment model is poised to play a pivotal role in driving the growth of the vEPC market.



Get Free Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=45409339



Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period



The growth of the region can be attributed to several factors, including the region's rapid adoption of advanced technologies, expanding mobile subscriber base, and the emergence of various industries. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are experiencing a surge in demand for high-speed and reliable connectivity driven by the widespread use of smartphones, IoT devices, and digital services. Furthermore, supportive government initiatives and investments in 5G infrastructure development are fueling the expansion of the vEPC market in the region. With the increasing focus on digital transformation across industries and the need for efficient network management solutions, the Asia Pacific region presents significant opportunities for vEPC vendors and service providers to establish a strong presence and meet the growing demand for advanced communication networks.



Market Players



The major players in the vEPC market are Nokia (Finland), Ericsson (Sweden), Cisco(US), Huawei (China), ZTE (China), Samsung (South Korea), Affirmed Networks(US), Mavenir(US), NEC(Japan), Athonet(Italy), Cumucore(Finland), Druid Software(Ireland), IPLook (China), Tech Mahindra (India), Parallel Wireless (US), Polaris Networks (US), Xingtera (US), Lemko (US), Tecore(US), and Telrad Networks (Israel).



Buy Now: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=45409339



Browse Other Reports:



Zero Trust Security Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Multiexperience Development Platforms Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Smart Buildings Market - Global Forecast to 2026



Video Management System Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market - Global Forecast to 2026



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit MarketsandMarkets™ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/virtualized-evolved-packet-core-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/virtualized-evolved-packet-core.asp