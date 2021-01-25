New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2021 -- Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market



vEPC is a high level versatile core network framework that is acquiring its place in the media transmission area. The consistently extending client base is not showing immense effect on the incomes for the area. Along with this, telecom companies are searching for systems that help limiting general expense on operational activities. The virtualized evolved packet core (vEPC) market is projected to expand from USD 1.36 billion in 2019 to USD 10.73 billion by 2027, by exhibiting a thriving CAGR of 34.2% during the forecast period.



The declining CapEx and OpEx users while expanding LTE consumers across the globe, expanding penetration of smart phones, expanding virtualization functioning, and developing interest for rapid information networks are some of the key factors growth of the global virtualized evolved packet core (vEPC) market. Additionally, organization managements are progressively conveying vEPC to advance their administration quality at an insignificant expense. Progression in advances such as 5G, M2M, and IoT is in turn propelling growth of the global virtualized evolved packet core (vEPC) market.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) market and profiled in the report are:



Affirmed Networks (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei Technologies (China), Mavenir (US), ZTE Corporation (China), Athonet (Italy), Cisco Systems (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Samsung (South Korea)



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2026 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Virtualized evolved packet core Market by deployment type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Cloud

On-Premises

Virtualized evolved packet core Market by end users (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Telecom Operators

Enterprises

Virtualized evolved packet core Market, by use case (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

LTE, VOLTE, and VoWiFi

Broadband Wireless Access (BWA)

IoT and M2M

MPN and MVNO



Regional Outlook



Regionally, North America dominated the global virtualized evolved packet core (vEPC) market and is projected to continue to lead market growth during the forecast years. This growth is attributable to presence of huge telecom administrators, which are increasingly looking for technological advancements. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a lucrative pace owing to increasing adoption of virtualized evolved packet core (vEPC) across various verticals.



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Macro Indicators



3.1.1. Global adoption of advanced technologies in organizations



3.1.2. Contribution of different sectors to Network Function Virtualization



3.1.3. Increasing demand for IoT and M2M across different sectors



Chapter 4. Virtualized evolved packet core Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) market and its competitive landscape.



