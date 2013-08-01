VirtualPCRepairs Adds Computer and Internet Connectivity Support for Toronto Customers

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- A comprehensive service dedicated to remote computer support, VirtualPCRepairs.com provides all Windows and Mac customers with professional help for resolving Toronto Internet connectivity issues and more. By contacting the company, computer users receive a full range of support from technicians with tools to access the machine remotely.



Technicians can quickly resolve any Internet connectivity issues. Individuals and small businesses do not have to suffer with excessive downtime, either from a connection problem or an issue with hardware or software. Toronto computer support is available to area residents needing to optimize the speed and performance of their machines.



In addition to a PC tune up, technical help is available for adding devices to a system, backing up data, restoring damaged or corrupt files, or simply troubleshooting issues. All web-connected computers are at risk for virus, malware, and spyware infections, no matter how much protection there is. The reason is the rate at which new malicious programs are being introduced. Virus or even Toronto spyware removal can be conducted remotely as well.



For residents living in Toronto computer repair services are also provided. The company employs highly trained and skilled professionals. If a machine needs to be fixed, a technician can be sent over if necessary, or look for a solution remotely.



Virtual PC Repairs provides technical support 24/7. Computer users can call the company or contact an agent by filling out an integrated chat form, making getting touch extremely simple. To take advantage of the company’s services, visit http://virtualpcrepairs.com/



About Virtual PC Repairs

Virtual PC Repairs is a leading technology company that provides businesses and individuals with remote computer assistance services. It provides remote virus and malware removal, software installation and removal, and troubleshooting services. A range of web design services are also provided.