Virtuo360 Global Brings Virtual Tours of Mandarin Restaurants' 20 Across Southwestern Ontario Locations

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Virtuo360 Global, North America’s leading Google Trusted Agency, has launched virtual tours on Google Business View Virtual tour of 20 Mandarin Restaurant locations across Southwestern Ontario. Potential restaurant patrons are now able to tour each location in this award-winning buffet-style restaurant chain.



Mandarin prides itself on quality cuisine, excellent customer service and a warm inviting atmosphere. Upon entering each location, customers receive a warm welcome from the hosts and hostesses. The restaurants are decorated with flowers, palm trees, painted clouds on the ceilings, pagoda style interiors, bamboo walls, and other Asian-influenced design details. Mandarin’s fresh offerings will showcase the best in Chinese Canadian cuisine, including an extensive soup and salad bar, grill tables, a prime rib counter, a sushi corner, a variety of hot foods, an array of sumptuous desserts and more. Several different dining areas surround the food section in the centre of the restaurant. Some locations offer private dining rooms, perfect for hosting a party or corporate function.



The award winning team of Google Trusted photographers at Virtuo360 Global will bring potential customers on a Google 360 virtual tour walk around each Mandarin location, to give them a feel for the atmosphere and cuisine offered. Mandarin currently has locations in Barrie, Brampton, Hamilton, Kitchener, Markham, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oshawa, Scarborough, St. Catharines, and several other cities in Ontario.



About Mandarin

Mandarin started off as a small a-la-carte style restaurant in 1979. Due to overwhelming success, the restaurant changed to buffet style to accommodate the long line ups of customers waiting to try their cuisine. Throughout the years, Mandarin has maintained its mission statement: "Every customer must feel welcomed as soon as they arrive. Every customer must be happy and smiling when they leave." Putting customer satisfaction as their top priority, paired with the freshest cuisine, has allowed Mandarin to expand to 20 locations and counting in Southwestern Ontario.



About Virtuo360

Virtuo360 is an award-winning marketing firm specializing in Google Business View, video marketing and digital marketing. Using state-of-the-art “Street View” technology, ones presence on Google search, Google Maps and Google+ are enhanced with a premium-quality, 360 degree virtual tour. As a Google Business View-trusted agency, Virtuo360 Global have also serviced other top clients across Canada and the USA such as the Shangri-La Hotel, McDonald’s, Rogers, GoodLife Fitness Clubs, Fairview Mall and the restaurants of NYC Restaurant Week, and many more. Virtuo360 is North Americas leading and most experienced Google Trusted Agency. With offices in Montreal, Toronto, New York.



For more information on how to get your business on Google Business View, contact us at: virtuo360global@gmail.com or visit our website at www.virtuo360global.com