Virtus Cleaning Services Ltd Launches Specialized Cleaning Services

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Professional cleaning is a lost art but, one company that is determined to revive it is, Virtus Cleaning Services Ltd, a London based cleaning power house. The company has since its inception been an active part of the professional cleaning field with orders ranging from office cleaning to elaborate site cleaning services. It has handled every kind of cleaning request and continues to help customers with new and innovative cleaning solutions.



In a recent development, the company launched specialized cleaning services to help old as well as new customers deal with some of the embarrassing cleaning hazards that require top notch professional help. As the seasons are now in transition the time calls for some heavy duty yard and garden cleaning. To this effect, that company has helped customers get their landscapes back in shape by offering the services of a professional garden tidy up grounds man. Other innovative cleaning solutions include professional window cleaning, property cleaning and so on.



Cleaning is often followed by fixing and repair and, to help give customers the benefit of an all in one solution package, the company has introduced the services of a professional handyman who is trained to handle the small yet functional duties which are more often than not ignored in the house. The company applies biotech cleaning which is a concept that revolves around the use of environmentally friendly cleaning products and agents to support health and sustenance.



Virtus Cleaning Services Ltd is indeed the one stop shop for all cleaning tasks. To know more about the company and request for a service, you can visit the website at http://www.virtuscleaning.com/



Media Contact

Ms Asia Faraji

Virtus Cleaning Services Ltd

58 Lancaster Road, Notting Hill, London W11 1QR

Tel 0844 335 1494