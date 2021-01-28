New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2021 -- The Virus Filtration Market is projected to grow at a rate of 12.7% during the forecast period and reach USD 4.11 Billion by 2027. Technological advancements in this filtration process and growing demand for single-use technologies are also supporting the expansion of the market. With growing technological advancements, market players are coming up with the single-use design in which the filter is gamma compatible and simple in terms of implementation in mAb processes and helps in conducting the research within the allocated fund by reducing the unnecessary allocation of budget to costly sanitization. A number of market players are coming up with innovative products that eliminate the requirement for pre-flushing. Such advancement acts as a major driving factor supporting the expansion of the market. The recent H1N1 Influenza outbreak, SARS outbreak, and anthrax attacks in 2001 have also resulted in increasing investment in researches on these viruses by the government of different nations, which is also fostering the demand for the process. Herein COVID-19 pandemic and the associated increasing number of researches being conducted to understand the nature of the virus is acting as a major opportunity for the growth of the sector.



The report is further updated with the changes in the market dynamics and trends owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has affected the global economy by changing the dynamics of the supply chains, inducing financial difficulties, and the increasing volatility of market prices. The report further estimates the overall impact of the pandemic on the Virus Filtration market and offers key insights into the future of the market over the coming years.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Virus Filtration market and profiled in the report are:



Danaher, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sartorius AG, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.GE Healthcare, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd, WuXi PharmaTech Inc and Clean Cells Inc.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Consumables

Instruments

Services



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Water Purification

Biologicals

Air Purification

Medical Devices



End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Biopharmaceutical & biotechnology companies

Medical devices companies

CROs

Academic institutes & research laboratories



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Virus Filtration Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Virus Filtration market and its competitive landscape.



