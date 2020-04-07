Virus Filtration Market Overview, Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities by 2030 - Asahi Kasei, Merck KGaA, Sartorius

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- Virus filtration is the technique that removes virus during the process of purification of biopharmaceutical things. The technique uses a polymeric membrane barrier that removes the virus particles and produces more than 98% recovery for proteins that are less not more than 170kDa. The virus filtration feed steams are generally with high product concentrations and high purity. The premature flux is decreased during the said process, which significantly lessens filter capacity. This happens when the small aggregates fouls. These aggregates come from the particles that are already present in the feed stream. This technique is size-based technique and restores virus on surface and within the membrane's pores.



Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Virus Filtration Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global virus filtration market is estimated to be over US$ 1,200 Mn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2019 to 2030. The continual increasing adoption of biopharmaceuticals, namely biologics and other biotherapeutics has presented a bright prospect for the growth of virus filtration market. Increasing funding for R&D has further led to wide scale adoption of these filtration products for clearance of virus.



Major Key Players of the Virus Filtration Market are:

Asahi Kasei, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, General Electric, Charles River, PendoTECH, Danaher, Lonza and Medical Respiratory Devices among others



Increasing preference for biopharmaceuticals and other forms of biotherapeutics have been crucial in governing the extensive growth of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. In India, the biopharmaceutical sector accounted for the highest share, approximately around 64% of the entire biotechnology industry. Similarly, in the year 2016, the Indian biotechnology industry witnessed a staggering YoY growth of 57.14%. Growing preference for biopharmaceuticals owing to benefits has been pivotal in complementing the growth of these industries. Growth of these industries is anticipated to substantially contribute to the growth of virus filtration market, as these products are extensively used in these industries to obtain contamination free products and laboratories.



Major Types of Virus Filtration Market covered are:

Kits & Reagents

Virus Filters & Filtration Systems and Services



Major Applications of Virus Filtration Market covered are:

Biological (Blood & Blood Products, Vaccines & Therapeutics, and Stem Cell Products)

Water Purification

Medical Devices, and Air Purification



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Virus Filtration consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Virus Filtration market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Virus Filtration manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Virus Filtration with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Virus Filtration Market Size

2.2 Virus Filtration Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Virus Filtration Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Virus Filtration Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Virus Filtration Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Virus Filtration Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Virus Filtration Sales by Product

4.2 Global Virus Filtration Revenue by Product

4.3 Virus Filtration Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Virus Filtration Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Virus Filtration industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



