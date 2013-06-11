Virus Removal Can Prevent Identity Theft and Fraud

San Luis Obispo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- OnlineVirusRepair.com announces painless new computer checkup service, aiming to prevent financial crises before it occurs.



In a perfect world, we wouldn’t need to worry about obnoxious malware and computer scams that plague the functionality of our computers. Unfortunately, the internet is filled with crooked cyber-criminals looking for an easy way to extort money from innocent people.



Virus Removal Expert and President of OnlineVirusRepair.com explains “Most of the time, people aren’t even aware that their computers are infected with malware, spyware, or adware that could potentially steal information. It isn’t always obvious that a computer has bad stuff running in the background.”



Even legitimate looking software, such as web browser toolbars and extensions can extract information and send it without permission. Computer users who access online banking, email, or other financial and personal websites may be at a greater risk if infected with malware. Even the most effective anti-virus software cannot block 100% of the bad stuff floating around the internet. Steiner continues to say “We want to make people aware that having proper computer checkups are essential, but are usually quick and painless, along with being extremely affordable.”



To deal with the increasing cases of identity theft, fraud, and other financial problems brought on by malware, OnlineVirusRepair.com now offers a free computer checkup. The process allows people to instantly connect with a real USA-Based technician for a full diagnostic to check for any security issues. Generally, the checkup takes under 15 minutes, and if needed, virus removal services are usually completed in less than an hour, without having to unplug the computer. The new service gives computer users an easy way to get reassurance that their protected against the rising amount of malware spreading around the internet.



