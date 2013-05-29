Virus Removal in 1 Hour or Less Is Now a Reality

San Luis Obispo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- Traditionally, virus removal and other computer support services involved a painful drive down to the local computer shop, which often resulted in costly service bills, and a long time without a computer. The Security Experts at OnlineVirusRepair.com have created a new service that allows consumers and businesses to instantly connect with a US-Based technician, clean up any traces of malware, and restore normal operation of the computer, often in 1 hour or less. Dan Steiner, President of OnlineVirusRepair.com says “We’re constantly looking for ways to improve our virus removal service to make it faster and more efficient for our clients. Even complex virus infections are quickly resolved without the client ever having to leave their own home.”



If you aren’t sure of how exactly malware can be cleaned up without having to physically bring the computer anywhere, then you’re not alone. Because the technology is so new, many consumers are shocked and amazed that such a technology exists. The process involves installing a tiny applet on the infected computer, which allows the experts to remotely control the computer as if they were sitting next to the client. Steiner continues to say “Even the trickiest ransomware viruses, such as the Reveton Infection, also known as the FBI Virus or Department of Justice Virus, can be removed painlessly in record time. Our Experts are constantly updating skills to keep up with the latest malware going around.”



Aside from being one of the fastest in the industry at virus removal, OnlineVirusRepair.com also employs different business ethics that build comfort and trust with its clients. Instead of being charged up front, clients are able to connect with an expert and get a free computer checkup. The service is also backed by a whopping 90 day warranty.



About OnlineVirusRepair.com

OnlineVirusRepair.com is an American based company specializing in computer cleanups for individual computer users and businesses. The company was founded in 2012 by Dan Steiner and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, CA. Customers with infected machines can call or chat with OnlineVirusRepair.com technicians to have malware, viruses, and the like removed remotely without the hassle of taking their computer “into the shop.” Technicians are able to remotely remove threats even without the client being at their computer; often in 60 minutes or less.



To learn more about remove virus removal, visit http://www.onlinevirusrepair.com



Media Contact

Dan Steiner – OnlineVirusRepair.com

560 Higuera Street #C, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

(866) 240-9755

dan@onlinevirusrepair.com