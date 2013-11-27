Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of VIS Insurance Ltd. - Company Capsule market report to its offering

WMI's 'VIS Insurance Ltd. - Company Capsule' is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about 'VIS Insurance Ltd.'.



WMI's 'VIS Insurance Ltd. - Company Capsule' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Identifies crucial company information about 'VIS Insurance Ltd.' along with major products and services for business intelligence requirements.

Details locations, subsidiaries, affiliates and joint ventures.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a key competitors section.

Identifies key employees to assist with key business decisions.

Provides annual and interim financial ratios.



Reasons to Buy

Enhance your understanding of 'VIS Insurance Ltd.'.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your customers businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Qualify prospective partners, affiliates or suppliers.

Acquire up-to-date company information and an understanding of the companys financial health.



Key Highlights

VIS Insurance Ltd. (VIS) is a general insurance company based in Iceland. It offers a wide range of non-life insurance products to families, individuals, companies, municipalities and institutions. The company's portfolio of products includes property insurance, marine insurance, mandatory motor insurance, other motor insurance, medical cost insurance, liability insurance and personal accident insurance. It also offers international reinsurance products. In addition, the company offers life insurance, health insurance and pension investment products through its subsidiary, Lftryggingafelag Islands hf. As of December 2012, the company distributed its products through a network of 42 branch offices in Iceland and served about 82,000 customers. VIS is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland.



Companies Mentioned



VIS Insurance Ltd.



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United States

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