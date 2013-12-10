Visa Company Calls out to Spanish Immigrants in Need of Assistance

Weston, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- Exclusive Visas (Spanish), a government-approved company, is providing assistance to Spanish investors in the US with the aim of successfully processing their applications for a green card and visa de inversionista. Questions regarding financial projections, investment and business plan strategies, risk consultations, and reviews of legal documents will be answered. Whether their requests only concern them or these involve their families, they will be accommodated.



The Company



Exclusive Visas (Spanish) is remembered for having made a difference in many Spanish groups. With it consisting of a line-up of accountants, consultants, finance specialists, immigration attorneys, and service providers, issues that deal with inversiones visa will be subjected to discussions. As the company only employs business professionals and expert immigration advisers, the Spanish community in the US can expect that each transaction its members participate in is legal and advantageous.



Services and Regional Centers



Exclusive Visas (Spanish) have various branches and regional centers run by its network of trusted businessmen and entrepreneurs, all of which are centered toward capital investment, economic growth in the US, and the development of more regional projects. With the accessibility it provides, Spanish investors in need of clarifications and further explanations regarding immigration programs and Visa EB-5 should consider coming forward.



Clearing House



Exclusive Visas (Spanish) will investigate cases after Spanish investors have reported them for there to not be any problems for candidates. Every detail involved in the applications for green cards and investment visas, from those during the initial stages to the finalities of US immigration processes, will be checked to ensure that these abide by US immigration standards as well as government law. To maintain the company’s reputation of offering professional service, clients can be assured that results will come with quality.



Contact Details

Office:

Exclusive Visas (Spanish)

2149 N. Commerce Parkway

Weston, Florida

33326 USA

Phone: 954-727-9800 001

Website: http://www.spanish.eb5exclusive.com