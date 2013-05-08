Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Long-Term Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was announced concerning whether certain Visa Inc officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long term stockholders of shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns, among other things, whether certain Visa Inc officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by failing to implement adequate internal controls.



Visa Inc (NYSE:V) reported that its Total Revenue increased from over $8.53 billion for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2011 to over $9.71 billion for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2012. However, its respective Net Income declined from over $3.65 billion to $2.14 billion.



Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) grew from $44.32 per share in early 2009 to as high as $180.76 per share on May 3, 2013.



On May 7, 2013, NYSE:V shares closed at $179.79 per share.



