Visa on Arrival for Indian Citizens in Vietnam Makes It a Favorite Place for Budget Travelers

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Unlike their predecessors, new-gen Indians are far more adventurous; they're backpackers who'd like to explore beyond traditional travel hotspots. Recent regulations from the Vietnamese Immigration Department have now facilitated Visa-on-Arrival for Indians. This visa can be availed for up to 3 months and is valid for single as well as multiple entries.



This is basically a no questions asked visa and can be applied online as well. Applicants have to download the visa application form from one of the many visa processing sites, fill the same, and email it back to the site. They will then arrange for the pre approval letter which can be then carried along with identification documents for stamping at one of the three international airports in Vietnam.



"You can travel directly without applying for the preapproval letter online. But we wouldn't advice that, as it is more than likely that visitors may have to face delays and or even cancellation," says a spokesperson for visa-vietnam.org.



Relations between India and Vietnam date back hundreds of years- almost from the 2nd century. Its ancient temples and unique culture have always fascinated new-gen travelers who're of the backpacking type. Rather than planning a holiday to the smallest detail, they'd rather pack their backs and head straight to the destination.



"Unfortunately, the Indian visa has limited acceptance around the world. Traveling to popular destinations often entails a planning process that could take days or even months and obtaining permission from several offices. Gen Y Indians who're more impulsive in their travel plans would naturally hate to make these elaborate plans. They'd rather pack their backups and head straight to the airport without spending sleepless nights worrying about visa hassles," adds the spokesperson for visa-vietnam.org.



About visa-vietnam.org

Visa-vietnam.org is a local business that helps people travelling to Vietnam by arranging for preapproval letters. They help you save time and money by arranging for the visa on arrival Vietnam service.



To know more, visit, http://www.visa-vietnam.org