Visa-vietnam.org Announces a New Way to Get Vietnam Visa Quickly

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- People hesitant to fly off to Vietnam because of conventional visa hassles seem to have a great relief now - Visa-vietnam.org has reportedly come up with a new way to achieve Vietnam visa easily, fast and on cheap.



"People who are anxious about the lengthy visa procedures as usual with Vietnam Embassies can count on us. We are offering a novel way to achieve Vietnam visa which is faster and much easier than the conventional process. For almost 5 years we have been arranging Vietnam Visa on arrival which would be available from Vietnam international airports to assure a hassle free trip for the tourists here", said the spokesperson of Visa-vietnam.org.



The company has its operations from 2007 and has been approved by the Department of Vietnam Immigration. By choosing this online portal, the Vietnam clients would be able to collect their Vietnam visa from Danang City, Saigon City or Ho Chi Minh and Hanoi Capital airports.



Speaking about the visa receiving procedure from Visa Vietnam, the spokesperson mentioned of a few simple steps. According to his statement, the aspiring Vietnam tourists here won't be needed to stand waiting an Vietnam consulate or embassy and all they would have to do is to fill in the Vietnam visa online form from the official website of Visa Vietnam. After the online form is filled and the payment is done, Visa Vietnam would offer the clients with a pre-approved Vietnam visa letter to their email address.



"We would never take more than 24 to 48 hours to send you the pre-approved letter as we always promise of a faster service. You can easily have the letter printed out from your email inbox. Now, you are simply needed to attach two passport photos on the form and carry it along with your Vietnam flight which would assist you in collecting your Vietnam visa from the international airports at the country. Thus, with us there's no question of standing in long queues and you get to do everything from your home only", added the spokesperson, when speaking about the process of visa application and collection through Visa Vietnam.



Visa-vietnam.org is ready to send the pre-approved letter faster than 24 hours on urgent request. The firm is offering its online visa form for both single and group travelers and in regards to visa duration, the tourist clients here are allowed to pick from options ranging from one month single to three month multiple provisions.



Speaking about the authenticity of the visa from Visa Vietnam, the firm manager confirmed that they are backed by a decade of experience in arranging the Vietnam visas & hence have a sound knowledge regarding the rules, regulations as well as do's & don'ts on getting the Vietnam visa.



To know further about visa on arrival provision from Visa Vietnam, visit http://www.visa-vietnam.org