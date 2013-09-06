Visa-vietnam.org Announces Easiest Way to Get Vietnam Visa Online

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- People lining up at Vietnam Embassy outlets for visa approval can finally heave a sigh of relief - Visa-Vietnam.org, a major Vietnam visa agency has announced to help with the fastest service for getting Vietnam visa. It will be an online procedure called Visa on Arrival Vietnam.



"We can realize how stressful it is to queue up before the Embassy offices for visa approval. It's a complete wastage of time & energy and hence we are here with our cutting edge convenient Vietnam Visa online process. No longer would you be needed to wait before the Embassy as the entire process can be conducted online, straight from your home", said a spokesperson, when speaking about their e visa for Vietnam facility. "Our Visa on Arrival procedure caters to both business visa and travel visa for Vietnam", he added.



This leading visa company has the complete process done in 3 easy steps. The customers here would have to fill up the visa application form from the company site and fulfill the payment obligations. After the form is submitted, the applicant would receive the visa approval letter in his email- within 24 hours or a couple of days maximum.



"It just takes 2-3 minutes to fill up our visa application form online. After you receive the approval letter in your email take a print out of the letter and carry it with you to the Vietnam airport. You will find visa offices in the international Vietnam airport where you will get your visa stamped. It's this easy and simple", said the manager.



When it comes to the credibility of eVisa, the company confirms complete credibility. Visa-Vietnam.org is approved by Vietnam Immigration department.



"We are a seasoned name in the market operating for over a decade now. We are approved by the Vietnam government and hence you can be assured of the legal leverage of our online Vietnam visa service. Our staffs are well abreast on Vietnamese local culture and all pertinent essentials of visa approval. You can trust on us for the absolute guidance of the do's and don'ts of Vietnam visa", the manager added.



Visa Vietnam also assured credible help for urgent Vietnam visa.



About Visa Vietnam

Visa Vietnam is a leading visa agency approved by the Vietnam Immigration Department that provides a convenient online visa service called Visa on Arrival Vietnam.



For any further information on the online visa service from Visa Vietnam, visit http://www.visa-vietnam.org/