Visa-Vietnam.Org Offers Excellent Services to Varied Clients

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Travelling or immigrating to a different county can be hectic, whether you are a backpacker or someone holidaying with family. To make the whole experience easy and quick you sure need an immigration consultant who can guide you thoroughly with the visa procedure and pros and cons. If you are planning a trip to beautiful Vietnam, then you need to find a trustworthy consultant who provides you with optimum service.



"The entry visa needed to travel to Vietnam can be obtained through many options but all choices may not give the same provision. The response to Vietnam visa on arrival designed by the government of Vietnam has been outstanding. This amazing facility helps travellers get an easy entry visa by submitting their identification documents to an authorized travel agency to get an official letter. This letter is submitted on arrival to obtain the entry visa. This streamlined process has helped many travellers make their trip quick and trouble free," said a spokesperson



He added, "Visa on arrival Vietnam" is internet based so you can fill your application even if there's no Vietnam embassy in your city or country. Once the visa application is approved, it takes just a few hours to acquire a pre-approval letter to get in flight and get a visa stamped at any Vietnam international airport on arrival."



Ms. Nam an immigration specialist in Ho Chi Minh explained "We come across many travellers who had unpleasant experiences with travel agencies and botched to get visas claimed. We have years of experience in arranging Vietnam visas. We cater to a wide range of clients and assure that our client is well informed. Our quality is assured by our money back and privacy policies. The initiative taken by Vietnam government has aided us greatly to cater assistance to all visitors."



A delighted client expressed "I had sent my business license and became Visa-Vietnams corporate member 2 months ago they offered me 26% discount. The e-visa facility helped me get 3 months multiple entry visas in no time. Their service is just excellent and they have changed my perception about visa agencies."



About vietnam-immigration.org

Ho Chi Minh based Visa Vietnam.org has been offering full range of quality visa assistance to visitors since last 10 years. They cater assistance to all categories of Vietnam immigration procedures from visa on arrival to business visas.



Contact Details:

http://www.vietnam-immigration.org/

18 Nguyen Du Street, District 1

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

Vietnam- 70000

Phone - +849 62 655 556