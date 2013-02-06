ViSalus Body by Vi Review - Is the Body by Vi Challenge a Scam or for Real

Quebec, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- The ViSalus Body by Vi Challenge is the number one weight-loss and fitness platform in North America. It is based on the principle of achieving specific goals over a 90-day period, called a challenge. Challengers are provided with all the tools they need to achieve their fitness, health, or weightless goals. These tools include incentives, training, support, health products, recognition, and even weekly, monthly and grand prizes. The Vi Challenge has mainstream appeal and is attracting over 125,000 new challengers every month. The flagship product is called the Vi-Shape shake and it is found in each of the 5 challenge kits that are designed to help achieve specific goals. This shake is so popular that seven people are actually drinking one every second of every day of the year, which means that over 500 million ViSalus shakes have already been served.



There is no denying that ViSalus has found a winning formula in developing the 90-day Challenge that is not only affordable in this economic climate, but also really works to help every day people achieve their health goals. The top notch training and tools, the supportive community, and the social platform make for a very dynamic and interactive experience. The ViSalus Challenge is so much more than just health products. It is a complete experience designed to help people achieve their goals. In addition, their customer referral program that rewards happy customers for sharing their challenge with others has also proven very effective with over $3 million in free products being delivered each month.



ViSalus is owned by Blyth Inc. (NYSE:BTH), a billion-dollar publicly-traded company. ViSalus was awarded the Direct Selling News Growth Award for 2011 for going from $34 million in sales in 2010 to $230 million in sales in 2011. The company has also been featured on the cover of Success from Home magazine 3 times in the past 3 years. In 2012, ViSalusTM launched it's own magazine called; The Challenge, and both editions have sold out in major outlets. ViSalus has a team of medical experts, nutritionists, food scientists, microbiologists and many other scientists on staff who all work diligently to formulate innovative, and great-tasting products that work.



It is obvious the ViSalus Body by Vi Challenge is not a scam. It is a legitimate company that has come up with a simple and proven platform to help millions of people achieve their health goals in a simple, fun, and economical way that makes it accessible to everyone. All it takes is the desire to set a goal and the willingness to go for it.



Get the Complete Details of the Body by Vi Challenge



Visitors to the ViSalus Body by Vi website will find several interesting videos, articles, and testimonials that explain the challenge in detail so that those who are thinking about joining the Body by Vi challenge will have a full understanding of just how the platform can help them. The videos make it clear that the challenge is not only about losing weight. That is just one of the possible health goals someone can go after, but it is also the most popular.



Visitors will also learn about the new challenge features for 2013 such as the new 90-Day money-back results guarantee and Project10. Blake Mallen, CMO and co-founder of ViSalus, believes that after helping millions of people lose millions of pounds in just over 3 years, the new challenge is the most comprehensive platform to help someone achieve their goal and what ViSalus has already done will be nothing compared to what the new Challenge is about to do.



Interested folks may Click here to Visit the Official ViSalus Site and learn about the new Body by Vi Challenge



About Groupe Synergos Inc.

Independent promoter of Body by Vi. Dedicated to helping in the fight against obesity.



Contact:

Patrick Pressoir

Groupe Synergos Inc.

defisante11@gmail.com

Hudson, QC CANADA

vichallengenow.com