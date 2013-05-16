VisaMigrate Offers a Smooth Australia Visa Application Process with Free Visa Assessment

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- VisaMigrate is an internationally accredited company and company of visa application consultants who ease the process of immigration to most countries of the world, especially Australia. Immigration is a long, tedious process but with the right consultation and legal help, it becomes easier to manage and simpler to understand the steps involved.



VisaMigrate helps families achieve their dream of living and settling down in other countries, in any of the five continents. As major financial and economic trends shift, the immigration plans for most people switch accordingly. Whether it is for a better working opportunity, marrying away from home or planning to study abroad, VisaMigrate helps individuals, couples and families plan the entire process from step one to the last step of finally boarding a flight to that dream destination.



Most people these days opt to immigrate to Australia. A country and continent in itself, the land is as diverse as the people who are coming in from all parts of the world to settle there and start a new life. Many of the attractions Australia has for new immigrants is the unending natural beauty, whether it be the Island of Inspiration, Tasmania or the sub urban cities like Melbourne and Perth or the coastal life of Sydney, Australia is the latest most popular dream destination for immigrants and offers the comfort for each community as it hosts abundance of diverse faiths and cultures.



For most of the people settling down, couples rank the highest as moving to a new country is often a decision people make at the start of a new relationship or to nurture a new family. Australia partner visa can be applied for through VisaMigrate for which married couples are eligible to apply. Same sex partners can also avail the Australian spouse visa or if a person is married to an Australian citizen then the spouse can also benefit from the spouse visa.



The Australian partner visa is given for a maximum of 2 years’ time after which the couple has to verify that the relationship is still intact and ongoing. This is verified by the concerned governmental authorities. Upon completion of verification, the government agency agrees whether the couple has earned permanent residence for the country or not. Before the spouse visa is given, there is a set of health and character requirements which must be met in order to qualify for the said visa.



