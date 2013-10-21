Vishwashanti Gurukul, Amongst the Best Indian Boarding Schools Offers Student-Friendly Infrastructure

Kothrud, Pune -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Vishwashanti Gurukul, one of the best Indian boarding schools, offers premium student-friendly infrastructure and safe eco-friendly campus. Being one of the best CBSE residential school in India, VGS Pandharpur has a quest to create global citizens with Indian values.



Being housed on a 24 acre pollution free, calm, tranquil and rejuvenating land at Wakhari town about 4 hours drive from Pune and 1.30 hours drive from Solapur; Vishwashanti Gurukul is the best day boarding and residential school in India. Their beautiful landscaped campus with its energy conscious buildings, Gurukul’s style design and semi-circular energy capturing windows and domes enhance the serenity of nature in the campus area, making it the most suitable place for a boarding school.



Vishwashanti Gurukul, among the top boarding schools in India is dedicated to offer top notch facilities to the students. Their hostels are carefully designed on three students sharing a room basis; well-furnished, spacious with attached washrooms, equipped with 24 hour supply of hot and cold water.



They ensure students feel like home; thus, leave no necessity to be desired and provide everything, including good maintenance, fully immaculate hygiene, spacious common rooms operational with TV, Audio video equipment,24 x7 vigilance & Security and all other required facilities.



Moreover, apart from the infrastructure; VGS Pandharpur is thoroughly dedicated to enhance overall learning experience for their students. While elaborating further, a spokesperson stated, “Academics coupled with sports, performing arts and social awareness and inclusiveness of weaker sections of society are taught to the children.”



About Vishwashanti Gurukul Schools

Vishwashanti Gurukul Schools the renowned CBSE residential schools near Pune are the best co-education boarding schools in India. These schools follow the CBSE Curriculum and Syllabus and stress on Academic Excellence, all round development of the children and creating global citizens with Indian values. Understanding the requirement for Education in Maharashtra, The MAEER’S MIT Group of Institutions was set up in 1983 by Visionary Educationist Prof. Dr. Vishwanath D Karad. Over the years the group of 63 multi-disciplinary institutions are delivering cutting edge education to more than 60,000 students around the country.



For more information, please visit http://www.mitvgschools.edu.in/pandharpur



Contact Detail

Viswashanti Gurukul CBSE Residential School

at post Wakhari, Palkhital

Pune Pandharpur Road.

Pandharpur, Dist. Solapur Maharashtra



Phone: +91 7507293173 / 9370825335 / 9325987270

Mail Id: admissions.pandharpur@mitvgschools.edu.in