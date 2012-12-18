Vishwashanti Gurukul Appraised as the Best IB School in Pune by Peers

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- Vishwashanti Gurukul has become a top rated IB school in Pune to attract students from across the nation. It provides latest instructional methodology and a hi-tech education system and has announced to implement the best Curriculum for 'Primary years Programme' which makes it best among PYP Schools in Pune.



The early years i.e. 3 to 5 are considered as the foundational years to mould and direct a child’s progress - understanding the fact, Vishwashanti Gurukul, one of the best IB School in Pune provides a secure, stimulating and supportive environment for children where learning and talent is nurtured and nourished.



According to a ‘Guru’ working for the school, “The main aims are, to strengthen self-confidence, to develop a happy and positive learning attitude, to form good habits of health and safety, to inspire creativity and individuality by learning through play, to develop natural curiosity by exploring and discovering through structured play.”



The school aims to bring turnaround changes in the minds and bodies of the students and address social, physical, emotional and cultural needs as well as academic issues. Their Middle School Programme also called Cambridge Check Point is suited for Students from 11-14 years of age. Here students study a course designed to match International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) schools in Pune.



The institute aims to equip its students with higher morals and values so that they are efficient enough to face the challenges of the ever changing global environment. The students at the school are trained in self-learning skills and self-study techniques that help them in self-development.



About Vishwashanti Gurukul

At “Vishwashanti Gurukul, an IB World School”, the latest instructional methodology and a hi-tech education system with due emphasis on ancient Indian Heritage and Culture enables the students to be global citizens of tomorrow. For various sports activities like swimming, Archery, etc. personalized professional coaching is also available on the campus. A regular visit of a dietician to the campus ensures that the nutrition factor is retained while offering variety in the diet.



