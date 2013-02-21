Vishwashanti Gurukul Employs Hi-Tech Education System Enabling Students to Be Global Citizens of Tomorrow

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- At “Vishwashanti Gurukul,”one of the leading International Boarding Schools India, pursue the latest instructional methodology and a hi-tech education system with due emphasis on ancient Indian Heritage and Culture which enables students to be global citizens of tomorrow. It has become a top-rated IB school in Pune by attracting students from across the nation.



The school aims to bring turnaround changes in the minds and bodies of students and address social, physical, emotional and cultural needs as well as academic issues. Their Middle School Programme also called Cambridge Check Point is suited for students between 11-14 years of age. Here students study a course designed to match the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) schools in Pune.



The spokesperson of Schools stated, “We aim to provide a resource-based education with global opportunities for academic growth and development, and assure that all students are provided the necessary life skills and competencies to function productively in an ever-changing society while retaining Indian values and Philosophies.”



The school bases its academics fully on an international curriculum, which is a gateway to universities all over the world. At Vishwashanti Gurukul, the emphasis is on blending the deep-rooted ethos of ancient Indian Culture with the most contemporary teaching methodologies. Vishwashanti Gurukul is authorized by the IBO to offer the IBPYP, IGCSE, IBDP programmes.



About Vishwashanti Gurukul

