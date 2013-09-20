Vishwashanti Gurukul Schools Among the Best and Fastest Emerging as One-Stop Education Center Near Pune

Kothrud, Pune -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Affiliated to CBSE, Vishwashanti Gurukul Schools are now considered among the fastest emerging as one-stop education centers and have the infrastructure and resources to run full-fledged quality classes from Nursery to Grade XII. Accommodating students from all over India, the school has emerged as the fastest emerging and the most preferred children-friendly CBSE schools near Pune that provide high-value education.



With a motto of disseminating quality education through the most varied socio- economic education culture, they impart a comprehensive training for life through a harmonious development of the body, mind and soul’.



While highlighting the glorious achievements, one of the mentors and visionary teachers at Vishwashanti Gurukul Schools stated, “We are top rated boarding schools in India. We provide comprehensive, out of the box teaching and coaching for all subjects from classes Nursery to XIIth inclusive of competitive exams namely Olympiads, IIT, Engineering etc. We also assist our country's budding future and prepare them to face the most competitive exams and mold them to face any hurdle that life could impose upon them.”



The institutions follow intensive curriculum that has explicitly been designed to take care of quantitative and non-quantitative terms of development during the childhood of an emerging adolescent. They help students quench their thirst for knowledge and learning and for that they have trained and experienced teachers. The traditional ‘Guru-Shishya’ model of education adapted by the schools is meant to help students learn in the most amiable manner.



About Vishwashanti Gurukul Schools

Vishwashanti Gurukul Schools the best CBSE residential schools near Pune as the best co-education boarding schools in India. These schools follow the CBSE Curriculum and Syllabus and stress on Academic Excellence, all round development of the children and creating global citizens with Indian values. Understanding the requirement for Education in Maharashtra, The MAEER’S MIT Group of Institutions was set up in 1983 by Visionary Educationist Prof. Dr. Vishwanath D Karad. Over the years the group of 63 multi-disciplinary institutions are delivering cutting edge education to more than 60,000 students around the country.



To know more, please visit: http://www.mitvgschools.edu.in/pandharpur/



Contact Detail:

Vishwashanti Gurukul CBSE Residential School,

Pandharpur

Contact: 02184-204050