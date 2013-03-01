Vishwashanti Gurukul Schools Continuing the Great Legacy of Quality Education

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- Affiliated to CBSE, Vishwashanti Gurukul Schools are fast emerging as the best secondary schools in India. These are the schools that continue the great legacy of Indian traditional education system called ‘Guru-Shishya Tradition.’ It has infrastructure and resources to run full-fledged classes from Nursery to Grade XII.



They are top boarding schools in India for they provide comprehensive and out of the box teaching that carries out various educational trips and coaching for all subjects from classes Nursery to XIIth inclusive of competitive exams namely Olympiads, IIT, Engineering, etc. amongst others.



MIT has schools and colleges that have proven to be providing high-end education suitable for higher employability. MAEER’s MIT Pune Vishwashanti Gurukul Schools accommodate students from all over India and fast emerging as the most preferred child friendly schools that provide high-value education.



Its mission is to give the boarding and contemporary educational facilities to the rural and interior areas of India at par with the facilities available in urban schools. At public interaction, Executive Director of MIT Group of Institutions, Swati Chate said, “The very diverse cultural backgrounds and learning styles of our student population makes Vishwashanti Gurukul Pandharpur an ideal setting for young minds to grow. Our curriculum sets the foundation for a global perspective on learning.”



She further added, “The richness of our academic programs encourages students to connect separate elements of knowledge to form a coherent perspective of the whole, thus producing insightful, creative and analytical thinkers.”



About Vishwashanti Gurukul Schools

Vishwashanti Gurukul Schools are the best co-education boarding schools in India. These schools follow the CBSE Curriculum and Syllabus and stress on Academic Excellence, all round development of the children and creating global citizens with Indian values. Understanding the requirement for Education in Maharashtra, The MAEER’S MIT Group of Institutions was set up in 1983 by Visionary Educationist Prof. Dr. Vishwanath D Karad. Over the years the group of 63 multi-disciplinary institutions are delivering cutting edge education to more than 60,000 students around the country, it is a trusted name.



