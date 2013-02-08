Vishwashanti Gurukul Schools Continuing the Great Tradition of Value Laden Education

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- Delivering cutting edge education through intensive curriculum, Vishwashanti Gurukul Schools have become a trusted name. Considered as one of the best boarding CBSE schools in Pune, these schools focus not on mere dissemination of information in the classrooms but imparting a comprehensive training for life through a ‘harmonious development of the body, mind and soul’.



Affiliated to CBSE, Vishwashanti Gurukul Schools are fast emerging as one-stop quality education centers that have infrastructure and resources to run full-fledged classes from Nursery to Grade XII. They are the top rated boarding schools in India to provide comprehensive, out of the box teaching and coaching for all subjects from Nursery to XII inclusive of competitive exams namely Olympiads, IIT, Engineering, etc. amongst others.



Their intensive curriculum has explicitly been designed to take care of quantitative and non-quantitative terms of development during the childhood of an emerging adolescent. They help students quench their thirst for knowledge and learning and for that they have trained and experienced teachers. The traditional ‘Guru-Shishya’ model of education adapted by the schools is meant to help students learn in the most amiable manner.



This project of MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul Schools’ places a great emphasis on how to help every child bring out his or her own uniqueness by synchronizing the timeless Indian values and modern scientific thinking. The schools under MIT School Division are in both medium English & Marathi and are located in Maharashtra to cater students from urban as well as rural areas.



About Vishwashanti Gurukul Schools

Vishwashanti Gurukul Schools are one of the best co-education boarding schools near Pune in India; following the CBSE Curriculum and Syllabus, they stress on Academic Excellence, all round development of the children as according to them creating global citizens with traditional Indian values is need of the time. Education builds future not only for an individual but also of the nation - understanding the requirement for boarding schools in Maharashtra; Visionary Educationist Prof. Dr. Vishwanath D Karad has initiated Vishwashanti Gurukul CBSE Schools under the aegis of MAEER’s MIT Group of Institutions.



