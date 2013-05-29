Vishwashanti Gurukul Schools Emerging as Popular Co-Education Boarding Schools in India

Kothrud, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- Vishwashanti Gurukul Schools are fast emerging as the popular co-education boarding schools in India for various obvious reasons; one being that these schools focus on all-round personality development of the students. Following the CBSE Curriculum, these schools provide a resource based education with global opportunities for academic growth and development.



Assuring all students the necessary life skills and competencies to function productively in an ever changing society while retaining Indian values and philosophy, Vishwashanti Gurukul Schools are a leading group of secondary schools in India. The schools help students learn self-dependence and start taking responsibilities that come along.



Vishwashanti Gurukul Schools’ campuses and environment is conducive for overall personality growth and development. As these are boarding schools, students learn a lot about life living in harmony putting aside the differences. The CBSE affiliated, Vishwashanti Gurukul consider that education is not an end in itself; rather, it is a means for great fulfilled life.



Vishwashanti Gurukul, following CBSE pattern wherein teachers are highly experienced and qualified to deliver quality education. The student and teacher bonding is amazing, the ratio of teachers and students is kept low to ensure that each student is paid essential higher personal attention by the teachers.



To promote practical knowledge,Vishwashanti Gurukul, schools regularly organizes Vishwashanti Gurukul Schools for students. The trips create opportunities for students to think out of the box and explore and see the world in their own unique way. Nonetheless, considered as one of the top co-education boarding schools in India, these provide life transforming education for students.



At Vishwashanti Gurukul, ensures to provide latest instructional methodology and a hi-tech education system with due emphasis on ancient Indian Heritage and Culture enables the students to be global citizens of tomorrow. They aim at equipping the students ethically, technically and spiritually to face the challenges of the ever changing global environment.



