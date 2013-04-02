Vishwashanti Gurukul Schools to Prepare Students for Olympiads, IITs

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- Affiliated to CBSE, Vishwashanti Gurukul Schools are fast emerging as one-stop education centers in India. With sound infrastructure and resources to run full-fledged classes from Nursery to Grade XII, they are the best CBSE Schools in Pune and marathwada. Also, they provide comprehensive, out of the box teaching and coaching for all subjects from classes Nursery to XIIth inclusive of competitive exams namely Olympiads, IIT, Engineering, etc.



A spokesperson at Vishwashanti Gurukul Schools stated, “We through our heritage and wide diversity of quality education try to give education which would develop rational thinking among our students. Securing a position in competitive examinations like IIT and Olympiads require out of box thinking and rational approach towards the problem - our faculty is equipped well for imparting theoretical knowledge with practical approach and with sense of responsibility.”



Vishwashanti Gurukul Schools, is a part of the group of 63 multi-disciplinary institutions has delivering cutting edge education to more than 60,000 students from around the country. Considered as one of the best boarding CBSE schools for students from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra, they focus not on mere dissemination of information in the classrooms but imparting a comprehensive training for life through a ‘harmonious development of the body, mind and soul’.



Vishwashanti Gurukul Schools, established with a mission to provide a resource based education with global opportunities for academic growth and development, assure that all their students are provided the necessary life skills and competencies to function productively in an ever changing society while retaining Indian values and philosophy.



About Vishwashanti Gurukul

Understanding the requirement for boarding schools in Maharashtra and the surrounded areas, The MAEER’S MIT Group of Institutions under the able guidance of Visionary Educationist Prof. Dr. Vishwanath D Karad, has setup Vishwashanti Gurukul Schools to be one of the Best co-education boarding schools in India; following the CBSE Curriculum and Syllabus. They stress on Academic Excellence, all round development of the children and creating global citizens with Indian values.



