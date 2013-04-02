Visi Montreal Announces Two New Additions to Their Extensive Line of Wellness Products

Montreal, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- Visi Montreal, a supplier of high quality wellness products has just announced two new exciting products to their already extensive line of offerings. In April 2013, the company will feature the Visi Collagen Protein Chew and the Visi Whole Body Cleanse, two products that will enhance the company’s image as the leader in products designed for the wellness of the entire body. Visi was founded in 2012 under the leadership of CEO and President Kent Lewis and since then the company has been bringing the public quality wellness, energy and weight loss products all based on one ingredient, the Arctic Cloudberry. All of the Visi products are considered an excellent source of Vitamins A, C, E, and B as well as a source of calcium, magnesium and benzoic acids. The two new products continue the Visi tradition of finding and making available the best wellness products possible.



The Visi Collagen Protein Chew is a breakthrough in weight loss products. For man years, marketers claimed to have the most effective protein products, but often these products were less than effective because the body could not absorb the protein as fast as advertised. The Visi Collagen Protein Chew is a revolutionary product that solves this problem. The protein chew is the size of a piece of candy and will be available via the Visi distribution system in April 2013.



The Visi Whole Body Cleanse is a powerful cleaning tool that prepares the body for optimal health. The product is effective for breaking down proteins, fats, carbohydrates, dairy, vegetables, cereals and any other substance that the body may have trouble digesting. The Whole Body Cleanse offers a complete detoxification for the kidney, liver, blood and colon and is especially beneficial to fat food eaters who ingest a large amount of processed foods.



Both of these incredible new products are just days away from the market and those who want to learn more can visit the Visi Montreal website or call 888.803.4983 to speak with a company representative. Customers can also send the company a message via the hand form on the “Contact Us” page of their website and the company has a presence on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube.



