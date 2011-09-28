Vision Care - Contact Lenses and Spectacle Lenses - Latest Market Research Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2011 -- Reportstack, the provider of premium market research reports has announced the addition of 'Vision Care (Contact Lenses and Spectacle Lenses) - Global Pipeline Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2016' to its offering.



Vision Care Global Pipeline Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2016 provides key data, information and analysis on the global vision care market. The report provides market landscape, competitive landscape and market trends information on the vision care market. The report provides comprehensive information on the key trends affecting the market, and key analytical content on the market dynamics. The report also reviews the competitive landscape and technology offerings.



This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.



Scope



Key geographies covered include the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia, and Brazil.



Key segments covered include Contact Lenses (Rigid Gas Permeable Lenses, Soft Contact Lenses), and Spectacle Lenses.



Annualized market revenues data from 2002 to 2009, forecast forward for 7 years to 2016. Company shares data for 2009.



Qualitative analysis of key market trends, market drivers, and restraints by each category within cataract surgery devices market.



The report also covers information on the leading market players, the competitive landscape, and the leading pipeline products and technologies.



Key players covered include Essilor International, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, CIBA Vision Corporation, HOYA Corporation, Carl Zeiss, and Bausch & Lomb.



Reasons to buy



Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments that are driving the vision care market globally.

Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies.

Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

Identify key players best positioned to take advantage of the emerging market opportunities.

Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products, most likely to ensure a robust return.

What's the next big thing in the vision care market landscape? - Identify, understand and capitalize.

Make more informed business decisions from the insightful and in-depth analysis of the global vision care market and the factors shaping it.



Companies Mentioned



Essilor International

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc

CIBA Vision Corporation

HOYA Corporation

Carl Zeiss, AG

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated



View table of contents here: http://www.reportstack.com/product/39169/vision-care-contact-lenses-and-spectacle-lenses-global-pipeline-analysis-opportunity-assessment-and-market-forecasts-to-2016.html