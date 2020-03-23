Vision Care Market 2026 Industry Share, Industry Outlook, Regional Overview, Trends, Sales Revenue and Forecsat Research Report
Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2020 -- The Global Vision Care Market size is expected to reach USD 192.85 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Increasing awareness regarding ocular diseases in emerging nations is expected to aid the growth of the market. The increasing adoption of vision care products will boost the vision care market growth in the forthcoming year. In addition, the growing cases of cataracts to create growth opportunities for the market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, 51% of the world's blindness is caused due to cataracts. In addition, the increasing risks of cataract incidence predominantly in developing as well as developed countries will fuel demand for vision care.
Request A Sample Copy - Vision Care Market Report
Leading Players operating in the Vision Care Market are:
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:
Alcon (Part of Novartis AG)
Essilor
CooperVision
Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
Bausch Health Companies Inc.
GrandVision
Carl Zeiss
Menicon
Luxottica
Get Detailed Analysis on Vision Care Market Research Report
Vision Care Market Scope:
Attributes
Details
Base Year
2018
Forecast Period
2019-2026
Historical Period
2015-2017
Unit
Value (USD billion)
As per the report, published by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled "Vision Care Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Eyewear, Intraocular Lens, and Ocular Health), By Distribution Channel (Retail Store, Online Store, Hospital & Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026" the market size stood at USD 125.16 billion in 2018. The report offers dynamic insights on all the prevailing trends and characteristics of the vision care market. It provides an all-encompassing summary and analytical data of all the segments.
Detailed Table of Content:
Introduction
1.1. Research Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Definitions and Assumptions
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
3.1. Market Drivers
3.2. Market Restraints
3.3. Market Opportunities
Key Insights
4.1. Introduction of New Products / Approvals (by Major Players)
4.2. Epidemiology of Ocular Disease - For Key Countries, 2018
4.3. Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships, 2018
4.4. Snapshot: U.S Reading Glasses Market, 2018
4.5. Key Trends in Vision Care Market
4.6. Key Pipeline Products
Global Vision Care Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
5.1. Key Findings / Summary
5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type
5.2.1. Eyewear
5.2.1.1. Spectacles
5.2.1.2. Sunglasses
5.2.1.3. Contact Lens
5.2.2. Intraocular Lenses
5.2.3. Ocular Health
5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel
5.3.1. Retail Store
5.3.2. Online Store
5.3.3. Hospitals and Clinics
5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
5.4.1. North America
5.4.2. Europe
5.4.3. Asia Pacific
5.4.4. Latin America
5.4.5. Middle East & Africa
Request A Sample Copy - Vision Care Market Report
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
Comprehensive analysis of the Vision Care Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.
Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.
Identifies market restraints and boosters.
Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
What are the key technological and Vision Care Market trends shaping the market?
What are the key opportunities in the market?
What are the key companies operating in the market?
Which company accounted for the highest market share?
Why Choose Fortune Business Insights?
What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?
What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?
Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?
What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Vision Care Market growth?
Have Any Query? Ask Our Research Experts
More Trending Topics from Fortune Business Insights:
Antithrombin Market 2020 Global Industry Trends | Top Leading Players, Future Growth Factor, Regional Analysis and Forecast Research Report 2026
Dermatitis Drugs Market Overview 2020 Global Industry Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Regional Analysis and Challenges and Forecast 2026
Dermal Fillers Market 2020: Recent Industry Trends, Top Manufacturers, Market Growth, share, Development and Future Forecast till 2026
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs